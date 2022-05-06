IO Interactive has provided an update on new content planned for the second year of Hitman 3. Unfortunately, he announced that the Freelance mode of Hitman 3, a rogue-like single-player game, will be delayed, and the launch window has been moved from spring 2022 to the second half of 2022. Thankfully, another content – the mapAmbrose Island – was anticipated.

IO Interactive said: “Hitman 3 has been a success and thanks to that, we are able to give our team that extra time to tighten the bolts and make the mode as close to our ambitions as possible.”

Hitman Agent 47 3

As mentioned, however, IO Interactive has also announced that the release date of the new Ambrose Island map is now set for July 2022. Ambrose Island takes place before the events of Hitman 3 and fills some gaps in the history of the World of Assassination trilogy.

Furthermore, the next content update is scheduled for May 24 and will include new Featured Contracts, new and old Elusive Targets, and other new content.

Hitman 3 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S, while a cloud version is available on Stadia and Nintendo Switch.

Finally, we remind you that Hitman VR is available on PC; supports the entire trilogy, but only through Hitman 3.