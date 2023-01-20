Hitman 3 will receive a free mode call Freelancers, which offers a new way to play the sandbox of IO Interactive. The team conducted a test phase in November and received a lot of player feedback. Based on these, the team decided to implement a whole series of changeswhich he has now presented.

Recall that Freelancer is a kind of roguelike modein which you have to complete a series of missions, obtain rewards, acquire an arsenal but running the risk of losing part of what we possess in case of failure of a challenge.

Some changes include minor revisions to Hitman 3 Freelancer, such as changing some values ​​of Merces (the currency of this mode). However, there are also some new features such as the introduction of large payments in Merces for those players who manage to complete game campaigns. Additionally, players will be punished if they eliminate a suspect who is not the target of the mission. Eliminating civilians also causes a small penalty.

A new game system known as “basic payouts“, which rewards the player for completing a mission even if he hasn’t completed the secondary objectives. Some game tools will also receive a “persistent” version, i.e. there will be no risk of losing them even if the mission fails: this will allow players to use these items with more peace of mind.

IO Interactive expects these changes to improve the Hitman 3 Freelancer experience for many players. To find out if this will be the case, there is nothing left to do but wait for the January 26, 2023, when the free mode is made available. Hitman 3 is available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Switch (via cloud in this case).

We also remind you that Hitman 3 will become Hitman World of Assassination: the first and second chapter are included.