From IO Interactive they continue working to bring news to their latest title, Hitman 3. After presenting the main novelties a few weeks ago, today is the day that Hitman 3 February Update Available with new content and contracts. Respond to version 3.11 of the game and it weighs approximately 2-3GB on all platforms the game was released on, including Xbox consoles.
But the most important of the Hitman 3 February update are its contents, which have been unveiled through the game’s official website. With it are added, between corrections and adjustments, content such as new climbing contracts, new cosmetic elements and elusive objectives. The roadmap for the launch of these contents It has been distributed in the following image.
Credits: IO Intearctive
The first major patch for HITMAN 3 arrives today! We’re excited to include a long-requested costume as a new unlockable that all players can earn, as well as many improvements and tweaks that will improve the overall performance of the game. We have also prepared the game for the continued release of new content in the coming weeks and months, but we will keep those announcements under wraps for a bit longer.
When it comes to describing the new content in the February update for Hitman 3, we come across an unlockable suit that goes by the name of Tactical Turtleneck. You just have to return to the ICA facilities, complete the transaction and add it to your inventory. Among other content, for the deluxe edition, we find that there are new climbing missions, which will continue to increase in number with future content scheduled for March. The one that plays now is the parable of Proloff, in which they invite you to become «In The White Shadow and use White Custom Sieger 300 and White Katana to complete this challenging Climb in the Carpathians. Complete all stages and all items will be in your inventory.
Another climbing mission that they describe is Gauchito’s antiquity, where they urge to prepare «For El Gurú to give you a sample of his emetic medicine in Mendoza. With the emetic grenade and emetic pen syringe at your disposal, you will have to work through all stages to unlock all three items in your inventory. These escalation missions belong to the content that is included in the Deluxe Edition of Hitman 3. In the same way, other initiatives are attended, such as the one that will take place between February 26 and March 8 with the Elusive Objective on the map of Sapienza. As all ICA agents will know, successful completion of these missions confers perks and exclusive items. Always ready for action and for more missions that will be added as the weeks go by.
Credits: IO Interactive
Credits: IO Interactive
Hitman 3 is available on Xbox consoles and Playstation, as well as PC and Google Stadia.
