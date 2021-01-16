The launch of Hitman 3 is approaching and from IO Interactive they have wanted to publicize all the details of it. Among the different aspects that they have wanted to expose is that Hitman 3 will consist of different editions, how to download the new generation version, how much the game occupies and one of the most interesting aspects, add more content. In fact, Hitman 3 explains how to add the contents of Hitman 1 and 2, where it is clear that you have to have both games previously.
If anyone thought that the contents of the previous Hitmans were going to be included for free, they were wrong. The reality is that it is an import of the games that the user must previously own. Even, as has been exposed, PC users will need to buy back Hitman 2 to be able to include the contents. It is something that IO Interactive has explained in a complete guide on its official page.
Credits: IO Interactive
It is not only about adding the contents, you can also import the progress of the game in most cases, where all progress from Hitman 2 can be easily transferred to Hitman 3. This will give you all experience ranges, mastery levels, mastery unlocks, and much more. To do this, you need an IOI account and import progress via the web. It cannot be done from the game.
Progression can only be transferred from HITMAN 2, including your Legacy Pack progression (HITMAN 1 locations within HITMAN 2). And it is the same that is allowed in the case of character progression, knowing that if you have changed platforms, you lose all progression because it can only be done within the same system. This transfer can only be done once.
Credits: IO Interactive
From there, the Access Pack is exposed, which is an addition that, at no additional cost, which will be in charge of linking the games that have been previously purchased. With this, Hitman 3 explains how to add the contents of Hitman 1 and 2, requiring prior purchase of all previous games. The truth is that what you do is import the contents of Hitman 2, which already included the contents of Hitman 1. For example, if you own Hitman on Xbox or Playstation console, with the DLC Access Pass, that content happens to be included in Hitman 3. With this, the Agent 47’s new game will weigh between 60-70GB, and all these contents will increase this weight almost up to 100GB.
This is not a problem on consoles, but on PC it is, because HItman 2 is a Steam purchase and now the game will be released on the Epic Games Store. In this way, detecting a previous purchase is unfeasible and for now, PC users will have to buy back the game to be able to access these contents. You can either wait for Hitman 3 to return to Steam, or for a special limited-time discount to be made for those who purchase Hitman 3.
Credits: IO Interactive
HITMAN 2 Standard Access Pass Includes all locations and missions currently available in HITMAN 2 Standard Edition: Hawke’s Bay, Miami, Santa Fortuna, Mumbai, Whittleton Creek, Isle of Sgail, plus 1 map of Sniper Assassin: Himmelstein
Gold HITMAN 2 Access Pass includes all locations and missions currently available in HITMAN 2 Gold Edition: Hawke’s Bay, Miami, Santa Fortuna, Mumbai, Whittleton Creek, Isle of Sgail, New York, Haven Island, plus 3 Sniper Assassin maps: Himmelstein, Hantu Port, Siberia and 4x special assignments.
HITMAN 2 Expansion Access Pass Includes all locations and missions currently available in the HITMAN 2 Expansion Pass: New York, Haven Island, plus 3 Sniper Assassin maps: Himmelstein, Hantu Port, Siberia, and 4x Special Assignments.
For Xbox Series X | S and Playstation 5 users, even if you purchase a physical edition of Hitman 3, we find that you will get an immediate update that will update the game to the upgraded version for these systems. In the case of being a digital purchase, the download will be made automatically from the improved version, given the support for Smart Delivery in the case of Xbox.
Everything seems ready for the launch of Hitman 3, which will take place on January 20 on Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch and Playstation, as well as on PC, via Epic Games, and Google Stadia.
