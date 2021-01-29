Although the launch of Hitman 3 has already been produced, doing it in addition to an absolutely brilliant way, IO Interactive has not yet thought of leaving Agent 47 aside. And it is that after the fantastic press notes harvested and after having recovered all investment of production in less than a week, we now know that the Danish company is working on additional content for its latest title. And not just any content. And it is that Hitman 3 DLC will reimagine the maps of the trilogy. This has been explained by the game’s executive producer, Forest Swartout Large, in recent statements collected by The Gamer portal.

“We are definitely going to do some DLC, but we haven’t defined what they are. I think for now we are not looking at new maps such as the bank and the island (Hitman 2 DLC maps). We focus more on using existing locations and reinventing them, twist them. And this time we can use the entire trilogy. We can look back in the maps of Hitman 2016, the maps of Hitman 2, we have all the locations at our disposal “, Large commented in a few words that will enchant those who have been enjoying this new Hitman trilogy since last year 2016.

And it is that in addition to all the novel and quality content that Hitman 3 has added to the overall trilogy, IO Interactive has never stopped working on alternative ways and alternative objectives for the first two installments, which could now continue to see their original conditions altered to give them a new life that makes fans return to them after completing the closing of the Agent 47 trilogy. Meanwhile, the Danish company is already working on what will be a new trilogy, now with the Agent 007, James Bond, as the protagonist.