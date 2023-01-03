IO Interactive has just released some news that could make many people happy. Since the third installment of his recent saga of hit man just changed name. It will now be called World of Assassination and will include all the content from the previous pair of installments. To be more attractive to new players.

Source: IO Interactive

It will be from January 26, 2023 when Hitman 3 becomes World of Assassination. All owners of the third installment will receive this update for free. While those who are just entering this world will be able to find a couple of new packages in different online stores.

There will be a bundle simply called World of Assassination, which will cost $70. This includes access to the content of the two previous games and the base content of the third installment. There will also be a Deluxe pack, which includes the DLC of Agent 47’s most recent adventure, but only with the missions of the two. This last package has a cost of 30 dollars.

We recommend you: Why should you try the new Hitman trilogy?

According to IO Interactive, the decision was made to avoid confusion on the part of the players. So now Hitman World of Assassination will be the only way to get into the latest trilogy. While $70 might sound like a lot of money, we think it’s a good price for these three great stories.

What is Hitman?

hit man is a video game saga where we take control of Agent 47. He is a member of a shadowy organization that eliminates different targets around the world. So in the games we will visit different countries to eliminate different targets in the most stealthy way possible.

Source: IO Interactive

The recent trilogy kicked off with a game of the same name in 2016, followed by two sequels that arrived in 2018 and 2021 respectively. These deliveries were highly applauded for the freedom they give the player to complete their objectives. Which motivates to play them over and over again to experiment. Will they buy it now that they will unite in a single title?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.