The Eagle’s Nest was built on the top of a 1,834 meter mountain by forced marches for the Führer’s 50th birthday



12/09/2024



Updated at 2:49 p.m.





It was called Kehlsteinhaus, although it has gone down in history for its nickname: the Eagle’s Nest. This small house located at 1,834 meters high was a kind of pearl for the Third Reich; the proof that Nazi engineering could…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only