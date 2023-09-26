“The most atrocious thing that bad people do is the silence of good people.”

This phrase attributed to the Indian leader Mahatma Gadhi (1869-1948) perfectly illustrates the controversy that for decades has surrounded the figure of Eugenio María Giuseppe Giovanni Pacelli (1876-1958), who between 1939 and 1958 occupied the throne of Saint Peter under the name of Pius XIIparticularly for his actions during World War II.

A controversy that has been revived in recent days with the discovery in the Vatican archives of a letter sent to him in 1942 by a German Jesuit priest, who was a member of the anti-Nazi resistance in Germanyto Pius XII’s secretary, Robert Lieber.

In the letter the religious man reported on what was happening in three concentration camps located in Poland (Belzec, Auschwitz and Dachau), where Jews and opponents were being sent.

The discovery of the epistle confirms that senior Vatican officials, possibly including the Pope himself, were awarefor some time, of the extermination of the Jews in the territories occupied by the forces of Adolf Hitler and yet they did not denounce it publicly.

This silence is the reason why many historians and sectors of the Jewish community consider the late pontiff, who since 2009 has been an aspiring saint, an accomplice in the Holocaust.

But was the papal silence out of indifference or part of a strategy to avoid greater evils? Who was Pius XII? To try to answer these and other questions, BBC Mundo consulted historians and reviewed some of their writings.

A facade or something more

During the 19 years of his pontificate, Pius XII issued 40 encyclicals and, although eight of them were published during the war, in none of them did he mention the persecution and extermination of Jews and other minorities.

One of the Pope’s few public mentions of the genocide launched by Hitler’s forces occurred on Christmas Eve 1942, the same year his secretary received the newly found letter.

“This vote (in favor of a more just world) humanity owes to the hundreds of thousands of people who, through no fault of their own, sometimes just for reasons of nationality or race, find themselves destined for death or a progressive annihilation,” he declared in a radio speech, without specifying the group that was being destroyed.

Because? Were you not interested in the fate of the Jews? “Pius XII chose the policy of silence to save lives,” Monsignor Vicente Cárcel Ortí, author of the book “Pío

The Spanish historian and researcher stated that The pontiff chose not to publicly confront the Nazis, in order to achieve two objectives: not to unleash his anger and thus prevent the persecution against Jews and Catholics from intensifying; and also launch a humanitarian operation in the shadows.

“The Pope ordered to open the churches, schools, convents and universities of Rome to hide the Roman Jews (…) The Pope remained silent, because he was very well informed of what was happening in occupied Europe, as confirmed by this document that has just appeared,” Cárcel Ortí added.

According to the expert, The pontiff sent the nuncios (ambassadors), bishops, priests and nuns to secretly rescue thousands of persecuted people.. Some authors claim that up to 900,000 people managed to escape from the concentration camps thanks to this operation.

“These things were done because the Pope gave specific orders to do everything possible to save the Jews,” said Cárcel Ortí.

The professor of Church History at the San Damaso University (Spain), Andrés Martínez Esteban, spoke in similar terms, recalling that “in the Vatican archives there is evidence that proves that when Rome was invaded (in 1943) by the Nazi army , the Jewish community was asked to deliver a certain amount of gold and the Pope gave the order to the Roman parishes to give whatever gold they had and thus help the Jews make the payment.”

However, British researcher John Cornwell rejected this thesis and assured that there is little evidence to support it.

“There is no doubt that many Catholics – priests, nuns and believers – throughout occupied Europe saved many Jews, but I think it is scandalous that the Vatican claims that this was thanks to the Pope’s instructions,” the Pope told BBC Mundo. author of the controversial book “Hitler’s Pope”.

“There is very little evidence to indicate that the Pope asked his subordinates to do anything to save the Jews from persecution.”, added the journalist, also.

Less is more

Both Cárcel Ortí and Martínez Esteban assured that the papal silence, to a certain extent, occurred at the request of the German, Dutch or Polish bishops, or after seeing the consequences that any pronouncement by a Catholic hierarch entailed.

“When the Dutch bishops published a letter in 1942 condemning the Nazi persecution of the Jews in the invaded Netherlands, the German army assaulted the churches and convents, and Edith Stein was detained there,” recalled Martínez Esteban.

Stein, who is now better known as Saint Teresa Benedicta of the Crosswas a nun of Jewish origin, who converted to Catholicism and died in the Auschwitz concentration camp.

The expert asserted that Pius XII could not speak publicly because there were serious threats against the Catholic Church throughout the world, but particularly in the invaded territories.

“Let’s not forget that Rome was invaded by the Nazis,” he said.

For his part, Cárcel Ortí defended this thesis saying that there are documents that prove that Hitler planned to invade the Vatican and arrest Pius XII, and then take him prisoner to Germany, just as Napoleon Bonaparte did with Pius VI two centuries earlier.

Cornwell, for his part, not only believes that Pius XII’s attitude during the war was questionable, but even before.

“His actions before the war were very favorable to Nazi interests,” he said.

“He directly negotiated the concordat, through which the Catholic Church managed to continue carrying out its activities in Germany, especially keeping its schools open, but in exchange he promised not to interfere in political affairs,” he noted.

“This negotiation implied that the religious were prohibited from making any criticism of the German State and thanks to this the Catholic newspapers, of which there were many, also disappeared,” he explained.

Pius XII came from a Roman family, aristocratic, very religious and with deep ties to the papacy.: His paternal grandfather reached a high position in the Vatican Finance Secretariat during the pontificate of Pius IX and one of his cousins ​​was an advisor to Leo XIII.

In 1899 he was ordained a priest and although he never carried out pastoral work (in a parish), he managed to rise quickly.

Until his election as Pontiff in 1939, the then Cardinal Pacelli served as Vatican Secretary of State (Foreign Minister) and directly assumed the negotiations of the agreement between the Church and the new Nazi government. This is because in the previous decade he was nuncio in that country.

Precisely his experience in Germany with the Nazis was, according to some authors, the reason why his fellow cardinals chose him as the new successor of Saint Peter. They believed that their diplomatic skills would serve to appease Hitler’s thirst for war.

A campaign manufactured by the KGB

At the end of the Second World War the image of the Pontiff seemed immaculate and upon his death in 1958 Jewish leaders of the stature of Golda Meir, who at the time was Israel’s Foreign Minister, exalted his figure.

“During the ten years of Nazi terror, when our people went through the horrors of martyrdom, the Pope raised his voice to condemn the persecutors and commiserate with their victims,” ​​signed the person who ended up being the first woman to lead the Jewish State.

On the other hand, the chief rabbi of Rome during the war, Israel Anton Zoller, not only converted to Catholicism in 1945, but was baptized with the name Eugene after the Pope.

However, this changed in the 1960s, when the late German writer Rolf Hochhuth published his work “The Vicar,” in which he questioned papal silence during the war.

“This writer was financed by the secret services of the former Soviet Union, which launched a smear campaign against the Catholic Church in the harshest years of the Cold War“, stated Cárcel Ortí.

But Why attack a deceased Pope? “Pius

Pius

However, in April 1939, in a radio speech, the Pontiff showed his more conservative side by declaring his “immense joy” over General Francisco Franco’s victory in the Spanish Civil War against his Republican and Communist rivals.

For the bishop of Rome, the military’s triumph guaranteed that Spain would continue to be an “impregnable bastion of faith” against the “proselytes of materialist atheism.”

A stalled beatification

Experts agreed that Pope Francis’ decision to open all the archives of Pius XII’s papacy will not help resolve the controversy.

“They will not clarify or obscure anything, but they will say what we already knew and people who have a preconceived idea of ​​him will not change it,” said Cárcel Ortí, while Martínez Esteban asserted that there is no real interest in investigating the actions of Pius XII.

Cornwell, for his part, offered a different view.

“There is almost nothing in the archives that indicates the Pope’s mental state or what he thought personally. There are no private letters or diaries, so what many researchers are doing is guessing or presuming what Pius XII’s intentions were.”

When a Pope dies, his private letters and diaries are burned.

And although in 2009 the controversial pontiff was declared Venerable, his beatification process is paralyzed, but not only because of the controversy that surrounds him, but because so far no miracle that can be attributed to him has been identified, ecclesiastical sources explained.

