The watch was allegedly given to Hitler for his 44th birthday by members of the NSDAP, the Nazi party, in 1933, the year of his rise to power in Germany.

At an auction in the United States yesterday a gold watch was sold that is said to have belonged to Adolf Hitler. For the precious object with reversible case and the eagle, and the engraved Reich swastika, the buyer has pledged to pay 1.1 million dollars (1.09 million euros), according to the auction house Alexander Historical. Chesapeake City Auctions in Maryland which struck the clock.

The final price is considerably lower than what was estimated at two to four million dollars. According to the same auction house, the watch was given to Hitler for his 44th birthday by members of the NSDAP, the Nazi party, in 1933, the year of his rise to power in Germany. Recovered on May 4, 1945 – just four days after Hitler’s suicide in Berlin – in the former Führer’s residence in Berchtesgaden in the Bavarian Alps by a French soldier, it would have remained in the possession of the military’s family for decades.

The use of the conditional in this matter is a must, since there is no evidence that the watch really belonged to Hitler or photos that portray him with the precious on his wrist. But it must also be said that Hitler, at least since 1921, never used watches and to find out what time it was he used to turn to an aide. The US auction house, however, is convinced of the attribution, it is “a relic of the Second World War of enormous historical value” he told the British newspaper. Daily MailBill Panagopulos, owner of Alexander Historical Auctions.

While the specialists who are dedicated to pinching the fake Nazi memorabilia go wild on the authenticity of the object – the imperial eagle engraved on the back with head turned to the right also gives to think, while the one adopted by the NSDAP as emblem had the head looking left – the US auction house also managed to sell the pad on which Hitler would have signed the 1938 Munich agreement which annexed the border territories of the then Czechoslovakia for 290,000 dollars (286,500 euros) and an eagle which apparently he was in the Reich Chancellery in Berlin for $ 200,000 (€ 198,000).

Alexander Historical Auctions was already in the spotlight in 2017 when for $ 243,000 he placed a red telephone belonging to Hitler found inside the Berlin bunker where the dictator committed suicide. The news of the sale of the watch “probably” belonging to Hitler had aroused in advance the indignation of Jewish associations all over the world. “The sale of these objects is repugnant” declared the president of the Association of Jews of Europe (EJC), Rabbi Menachem Margolin, in an open letter to the organizers of the auction. “Nazi legacies have a place in museums, certainly not under the hammer.”