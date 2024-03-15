Zakharova accused Romania of trying to impose phantom debts on Russia

Romania is trying to pin its century-old “phantom debts” on Russia in order to improve the deplorable situation in the national economy. This was suggested by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

In her opinion, Bucharest is demanding that Moscow return its gold reserves amid farmer strikes throughout the country. To do this, Romania “uses Russophobic platforms, for example, the European Parliament, which is ready for any anti-Russian infiltration,” the diplomat pointed out.

On March 14, members of the European Parliament (EP) adopted a resolution in which they asked Russia to return to Romania the gold reserves transferred for storage in 1916. We are talking about more than 90 tons of gold. The EP noted that Romanian religious values, archives and gold reserves transferred to Moscow during the First World War were not returned, which can be considered a “violation of international law.” At the same time, parliamentarians acknowledge that some valuables belonging to the national treasury were returned to Romania in 1935 and 1956.

Photo: Yves Herman/Reuters

Russia has calculated Romania's debts

Zakharova recalled that back in 1949, the Soviet Union forgave Romania almost the entire debt for damage caused during the Great Patriotic War, despite all the atrocities that Hitler’s Romanian allies committed. “If you translate it into today’s money, it will be something in the region of four billion dollars,” said a representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry. After the end of World War II and Romania's entry into the socialist bloc, the Soviet Union agreed not to demand reparations from Romania in the amount of $300 million that it had to pay to the USSR in accordance with the Paris Peace Treaty of 1947.

If we count all Romanian debts to Russia and the Soviet Union, then, according to some experts, Bucharest will owe Moscow 1365-1665 tons of gold. This is 20-25 times higher than the value of the entire Romanian gold reserve sent to Russia in 1916-1917, Zakharova summed up.

The Romanian side raised the issue of returning the gold reserves in the mid-1990s, and in 2012, Moldovan deputies, who were part of the then ruling parliamentary coalition, demanded that Russia return gold to Romania, even naming its exact weight – “93.4 tons in the form of coins and bullion.”

Related materials:

Russia and Romania exchanged expulsions of diplomats

In June 2023, it became known that Romania had decided to expel more than 50 Russian Embassy employees from the country. The statement clarifies that 21 diplomats and 30 representatives of technical and administrative personnel must leave Romania. They were ordered to leave within 30 days. Bucharest cited the formal reason for the demarche as the desire to equalize the number of Romanian representatives in Russia and Russian representatives in Romania.

Subsequently, Moscow took mirror measures by introducing quotas on the number of employees of Romanian diplomatic missions. The Russian Foreign Ministry explained this decision by Bucharest’s “unfriendly policy towards the Russian Federation, aimed, among other things, at creating artificial and unjustified obstacles to the functioning of the Russian diplomatic mission and consular office in Romania.”