D.the day was calm. Adolf Hitler had only completed one appointment by the afternoon of September 4, 1940: the three newly appointed field marshals of the Luftwaffe had visited him in the New Reich Chancellery, together with Hermann Göring, the “Reichsmarschall”. Officially, the German news office announced, in order to receive the marshal’s baton “as insignia of the rank of marshal given to them on July 19 before the Reichstag”.

On September 4, 1940, Hitler and Göring presented the field marshals of the Air Force Erhard Milch, Hugo Sperrle and Albert Kesselring with the marshal’s baton Source: picture-alliance / akg-images

In reality this Wednesday should have been about the progress of the war against Great Britain, and there was certainly no relaxed atmosphere. In any case, the photo that was taken during the photo session on the occasion of the meeting clearly shows the tension between the dictator and the leadership of the German air force. Because the Battle of Britain did not go as Hitler had imagined.

After this appointment, the supreme warlord of the Third Reich set off between four and four thirty in the afternoon: his convoy of vehicles drove about three kilometers from Wilhelmstrasse to the Sports Palace. More than 10,000 listeners, selected by various mass organizations of the Nazi state, were waiting for Hitler here. The ceremonial opening of the second “War Winter Aid” was scheduled for 5 p.m. since the winter of 1939/40 the annual collection campaigns of National Socialist Foundation Winter Aid as a “war winter aid organization”.

Hitler during his speech on September 4, 1940 in the Berlin Sports Palace Source: picture-alliance / akg-images

The event began with an appearance by Joseph Goebbels – he played, as so often, and since 1933 the “Einheizer” for the speech of the “Führer”. In his own diary, the notoriously selfish propaganda minister praised himself: “First my accountability report – impressive.”

Then Goebbels announced the main speaker. In his note, written in a notebook late that night, he noted: “Then the Fiihrer comes. His speech is a very sharp and extraordinarily witty examination of England’s propaganda and warfare. Performed from a very high angle and with tremendous verve. The Führer is in top shape and the audience is racing. “

In fact, from the September 4th 1940 speech, an angry rant against the West in general, Great Britain in particular, and particularly at Prime Minister Winston Churchill, two of the most famous Hitler quotes ever. Because they were both directed against the only opponent of the war at the time, they have dug themselves deep into the consciousness of the English-speaking world.

Bomb damage in Berlin in autumn 1940 … Source: Getty Images

“In these days the first year of the war ended”, Hitler began: “The successes of this first year, my fellow citizens, are unique – so unique that not only the opponents had not imagined this course of history in this way, but also many in Germany People could barely grasp the magnificence of the processes and the rapidity of the events. “

That wasn’t even wrong. In fact, on September 1, 1939, no one in Germany or the rest of the world could have imagined that within a year not only Poland could be subdued, but Norway and Denmark could also be occupied, but above all the feared enemy of the 1914–1918 war , Europe’s leading military power France, would be humiliated.

Hitler had ordered the war on the ground across the English Channel relatively late and soon lost sight of it. Because the British newspapers and the BBC made fun of it, the dictator exclaimed: “And if you are very curious in England today and ask: ‘Yes, why isn’t he coming?’ Calm down, he’s coming! He comes! You don’t always have to be so curious! “The first notorious quote:” He’s coming! “

… and in London Source: Getty Images

Of all people, Hitler, whose Wehrmacht had already subjugated seven countries (in addition to the non-violent occupation of the Czech Republic), declined to announce: “This world will become free!”

Then the speaker actually got funny – Hitler could do that too, because he was a purely instinctive, but brilliant rhetorician, not just a screaming berserk, as the excerpts from his speeches that are mostly shown today suggest. Ironically, he impaled which allies the British press had called upon since September 1939. Including the “General Revolution”, the “General Hunger” and the “General Winter”.

German officers examine a bomb crater in Berlin at the beginning of September 1940 Source: Roger Viollet via Getty Images

Hitler parried this supposedly dominant, in reality insignificant line of British propaganda: “If the English are really taking such obscure foreign generals, they should not forget to raise their own most important general to the position of British field marshal general: General Bluff. That’s your only ally! ”The audience in the Sportpalast went wild with enthusiasm.

All the more so when Hitler went one step further. “When the hour has struck, we will replace General Hunger, Revolution, Winter or Bluff again with the general of action, that is, the action, and then we will see who has proven himself best here!” There was storms of applause through the huge hall.

Now Hitler came back to the subject, which was probably the daytime conversation with the field marshals Erhard Milch, Hugo Sperrle and Albert Kesselring just as Göring had determined: the development of air warfare. On the night of August 25-26, 1940, in response to a German attack on London the day before, British planes had dropped bombs on Berlin for the first time, 22 tons in total. The damage had remained minor.

The “military objects of Göring” described this London illustrated the photo of damage to civilian buildings in London Source: picture alliance / Mary Evans Pi

But the next attack three nights later resulted in the first deaths; on August 31 and September 1, further attacks on Mitte and Charlottenburg followed. From now on, millions of Berliners waited anxiously, evening after evening, for the sirens to wail. So the signal to go to the air raid shelter – there were hardly any bunkers, at least not for the population; only Hitler and Göring already had massive underground protective structures made of reinforced concrete.

The dictator took up this development in the Sports Palace: “It is a wonderful thing to see our people at war, in all their discipline. We are experiencing this especially now at this time, when Mr. Churchill is demonstrating his invention of night air raids. ”Hitler was not interested in the fact that the Luftwaffe was the first to attack London at night, even if accidentally.

Rather, he was now getting excited and threatened: “And if the British Air Force throws two or three or four thousand kilograms of bombs, then we’ll throw 150,000, 180,000, 230,000, 300,000, 400,000, one million kilograms in one night. “And once at that, he added,“ If they say they are going to attack our cities on a large scale – we will erase their cities! ”

London in the autumn of 1940 Source: picture alliance / Mary Evans Pi

The audience raced with jubilation, and the announcement also delighted millions of Germans outside the Sports Palace. The domestic intelligence service of the SS, the SD, kept in its then top-secret “Messages from the Reich“On September 9, 1940:” The sentence: ‘Calm down, he’s coming’ has become a popular phrase. The words: ‘We will erase your cities’ made the most impression. “

A week later, after the lack of notable successes in the Battle of Britain, the SD report said: “The national comrades clung to the word of the Fiihrer’s speech: ‘Erase!'”

The Royal Air Force dropped this leaflet millions of times over Germany in 1942 Source: Public Domain

After the subsequent escalation of the German attacks on London and other British cities as well as the Royal Air Force, especially on Berlin, the SD wrote in its report from the end of November 1940: “Another factor that stimulates the mood is the increasingly violent attacks by the German Air Force against England. The national comrades note with satisfaction that ‘the erasure is finally beginning’. “

Nobody in the Third Reich had any idea that the balance of power could one day change. They did it from the spring of 1942, when the Royal Air Force largely devastated Lübeck, Germany’s first major city. Almost all other German communities with more than 50,000 inhabitants followed – and numerous cities such as Düren (99 percent destroyed), Wesel (97 percent) and Paderborn (96 percent) were actually “erased”.

You can also find “World History” on Facebook. We look forward to a like.