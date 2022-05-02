War Russia-Ukraine, Lavrov’s words unleash the world: “Delusional”

The interview with the Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov the “Zona Bianca” on Rete 4 has certainly not taken a back seat. The sentence on Hitler notably sparked several reactions level international. “Zelensky Jew? It was also Hitlerin my opinion, “Lavrov said, adding that” some of the worst anti-Semites I am Jews“. The Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid demands an apology and will summon the Russian ambassador after Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov compared Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Adolf Hitlerarguing that the Fuhrer it were Jew.

Lapid defined the words of Lavrov “unforgivable, outrageous and a historical error. “” Waiting for the call to Farnesina of the Russian ambassador, after Lavrov yesterday evening “, writes the deputy of the Democratic Party Filippo Sensi commenting on the words of the foreign minister of Moscow. “False, delusional and dangerous “: with these words the director of the museum Israeli of the HolocaustYad Vashem, Dani Dayan, has condemned the words by the Russian Foreign Minister, Serghei Lavrov.

