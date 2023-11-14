Türkiye filed a lawsuit with the ICC against Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and accused him of genocide

Turkey has filed a lawsuit against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the International Criminal Court (ICC). The politician is accused of genocide in the Gaza Strip. This was announced by Metin Kulunk, a lawyer for the ruling Justice and Development Party in the state.

Today, representing the conscience of the citizens of the Republic of Turkey, we filed a lawsuit at the International Criminal Court in The Hague against the Hitler of the 21st century – Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, who must stand trial for the genocide he committed in the Gaza Strip and all crimes against humanity Metin Kulunk Lawyer of the Justice and Development Party

The lawyer noted that he filed a claim together with two colleagues through the Turkish Ministry of Justice; in total, the document contains 23 pages.

It states that Ankara is demanding that ICC prosecutors collect evidence of Netanyahu’s crimes against the Palestinian people and then open criminal proceedings against the prime minister and other perpetrators.

According to lawyers, the politician uses weapons prohibited by all international conventions in the Gaza Strip “in front of the whole world.”

Nikolai Topornin, Associate Professor of the Department of European Law at MGIMO, Director of the Center for European Information, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, said that Turkey’s claim to the ICC looks like a political demarche. According to him, the charge of genocide in the Gaza Strip, which the Turkish side insists on, is too serious, so the process can be very lengthy.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Istanbul sent a request to the Turkish Ministry of Justice to initiate criminal proceedings against Netanyahu

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Istanbul sent a request to the Turkish Ministry of Justice to initiate a criminal case against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with a call to try the politician at the ICC. This was reported by CNN Turk.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Istanbul sent a request to the Ministry of Justice to initiate criminal proceedings against Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. It demands that Netanyahu appear before the International Criminal Court CNN Turk

One of the initiators of the petition, lawyer Burak Bekiroglu, clarified that the lawsuit against Netanyahu has not yet been sent to the ICC, but is being considered by the Turkish Ministry of Justice.

The application was submitted to the International Law Anti-Corruption Bureau of the Istanbul Chief Prosecutor’s Office. It will arrive at the ICC no later than next week. The initiators of the lawsuit hope to launch an investigation against the Israeli prime minister in order to “slow down the violence” in Gaza.

What is known about the worsening relations between Turkey and Israel?

Amid the worsening Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has canceled all visits of Turkish officials to Israel. He also called on extra-regional players not to aggravate the situation in the Middle East region by helping Israel.

The politician calls what is happening in the Gaza Strip massacre and barbarity. He noted that Israel’s actions have long ceased to be self-defense.

On October 28, the Turkish leader, at a rally of thousands in support of Palestine, said that Ankara would declare Israel a war criminal and that work was already underway. He also called Israel an occupier.

In turn, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen recalled the country’s diplomatic representatives from Turkey “to reassess Israeli-Turkish relations” after Erdogan’s statements.

On October 30, the Turkish leader accused Israel of crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip, committed with the support of the West and the United States. He also noted that Turkey, together with unnamed partners, is working to ensure that “every Israeli who has committed war crimes is brought before the law.”

On November 4, Turkey decided to recall Ambassador Shakir Ozkan Torunlar from Israel for consultations amid events in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli Foreign Ministry responded that the recall of the ambassador would take the country one step closer to supporting the radical Palestinian movement Hamas.

On the same day, it became known that Erdogan stopped communicating with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and refused to consider him his interlocutor.

On November 12, the Turkish leader stressed that Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas must take part in a peace conference and hold negotiations that will serve as the basis for ending the war.