Like father Like Son. Adolf Hitler was, like his father Alois Hitler, arrogant, impervious to good advice, and a man who despised science, the church, and the nobility. And as his progenitor, despotic and authoritarian. The Austrian historian Roman Sandgruber reaches this conclusion in an in-depth study that forces us to review previous theses on the childhood and youth of the founder of National Socialism. Titled ‘Hitler’s father – How the son became a dictator’, the biography of Alois Hitler (1837-1903) published this Monday in Germany provides numerous unpublished documentary material on the dictator’s minority.

Until now, all the publications on this stage in the life of Adolf Hitler (1889-1945) were fed by three unique sources of doubtful truthful content. His own propaganda pamphlet “My Struggle”, and the works published in the 1950s “Hitler’s Youth” by Franz Jetzinger and “Hitler, my youthful friend” by August Kubitzek.

Sandgruber contributes among other documentary novelties absolutely unknown until now a total of 31 letters from Alois Hitler, the contract for the purchase of a family home, and the original, unrevised draft of Kubitzek’s notes on his youthful years that he shared with Adolf Hitler in Linz and Vienna. Addressed all of them to the builder Josef Radlegger, from whom Alois bought a farm in the Upper Austrian town of Hafeld and with whom he maintained a certain friendship, the letters reveal details of the daily life of the Hitler family.

Of humble origin, single mother and unknown fatherAlois Hitler reached a certain social level as a customs official of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, although by profession he was forced to move frequently. Klara Hitler, a 23-year younger second cousin and mother of Adolf, was his third wife. Before that, he was married to a woman 14 years older than him, with whom he had no children, and later to another 18 years younger, who fell ill early, and whom Klara cared for until her death.

Roman Sandgruber’s study reveals numerous parallels between father and son, starting with the airs of greatness. “The father always wanted to be a cultured and wealthy peasant and he felt better than the others,” explains the emeritus professor of Economic and Social History, for whom the Nazi leader had a very modest education as his father and both were largely self-taught. And both also shared nationalist ideology in favor of a great Germany. And in the controversy that still occupies many historians about whether Adolf Hitler became an anti-Semite in Vienna or perhaps even in Munich, Sandgruber clearly takes a position. The dictator showed a determined hatred of Jews long before, when he was a teenager in Linz, a racism he inherited from his father as well. Furthermore, the author of this latest study shows that Adolf Hitler became a member of an anti-Semitic club as soon as he arrived in Vienna, writes the historian, who painstakingly combed through various archives in search of unpublished material on the dictator and his family.

Related to Jews



That hatred, however, did not prevent him from having personal contacts with Jews. The Austrian historian has been able to demonstrate that the Hitler family lived for a year in the small town of Urfahr, in a house of one of the richest Jews in the region. And it was a Jewish doctor who treated his cancer-stricken mother until her death, apparently with a lot of love and dedication. Several postcards signed by “a grateful Adolf Hitler” helped doctor Eduard Bloch to get out of trouble several times during Nazism until he was able to go into exile. Sandgruber recognizes, despite everything, that his meticulous study has failed to resolve three major questions in the family past of the leader of Nazism: Who was Hitler’s paternal grandfather? Why did Alois at the age of almost 40 change his surname from Schickelgruber to Hitler? What reasons led you to choose that last name, when the usual one in the family was Hiedler or Hüttler?

Adolf Hitler himself fed the mystery while he lived and even his suicide at the end of the Second World War. Since he came to power in 1933, he has done everything possible to hide and manipulate his own history, that of his parents, relatives and ancestors. Very few relatives had contact with the dictator during Nazism. The “Führer”, who was always so obsessed with the purity of the Aryan race and family origins, had a family tree full of unknown characters.