The interview of the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, on Italian television, the first in a European media since the invasion of Ukraine, aroused numerous criticisms on Monday, especially for saying that Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky and Adolf Hitler share “Hebrew origins” and for defending his thesis without the journalist refuting or cross-examining him.

In the almost 50-minute interview, Lavrov assured that the mission of the Ukrainian invasion is to “denazify” the country and, when questioned about Zelensky’s Jewish origins, he considered that the German Adolf Hitler also had them.

“Zelensky makes this argument: how can Nazism be present (in Ukraine) if he himself is a Jew?” Lavrov said, as transcribed on his ministry’s website. And he said, “I may be wrong, but Hitler also had Jewish blood.”

“That doesn’t mean anything. For a long time we have heard the wise Jewish people say that anti-Semites are also Hebrews,” he added.

Criticism of the statements

The statement has caused controversy. The Jewish community of Rome considered his statements anti-Semitic and its president, Ruth Dureghello, assured that they were “delusional and dangerous statements” launched at the audience from an Italian television.

“We wonder what the limit is, if it still exists and where we are going. If history is allowed to be completely distorted, the result will be a weakened democracy that lacks the necessary antibodies to protect it,” he warned.

After describing Lavrov’s statements as “serious,” Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid summoned the Russian ambassador to Israel “for a clarification meeting.”

Minister Lavrov’s comments are outrageous, inexcusable and a horrible historical mistake

“Minister Lavrov’s comments are outrageous, inexcusable and a horrible historical mistakeLapid condemned in a brief statement.

The president of Yad Vachem, the Israeli memorial to the Shoah, Dani Dayan, also condemned Lavrov’s remarks, saying they were “baseless, delusional and dangerous comments that deserve to be condemned.”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, for his part, lamented that “Lavrov cannot hide deeply rooted anti-Semitism in Russian elites.”

“These statements are offensive to President Zelensky, Ukraine, Israel and the Jewish people,” he added on Twitter.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhailo Podoliak denounced the remarks as “anti-Semitic” and said “they are proof that Russia is the successor of Nazi ideology.”

German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit called the statement “absurd”. and said that the “Russian propaganda spread by Lavrov is not worth commenting on”.

In a late March speech to members of the Israeli parliament, Zelensky called on Israel to “make a decision” in support of Ukraine against Russia and requested arms supplies.

Israel has supplied Ukraine with protective equipment, but has not recently given the country weapons, Israeli officials said.

Interview was considered Russian propaganda

The interview with Lavrov, on Canal4, by the Berlusconi family, was also outrageous because in reality It was 50 minutes in which the head of Russian diplomacy repeated without interruption the justifications of the Vladimir Putin regime for invading Ukraine.

The senator from Italia Viva and vice president of the Foreign Affairs Commission, Laura Garavini, called it a “sounding board for Russian propaganda”, while the deputy Elio Vito, from Forza Italia Berlusconi called the “soliloquy” a “serious mistake”. of Lavrov.

The spokeswoman for the Democratic Party, Debora Serrachiani, lamented the Russian minister’s “unacceptable denialist monologue” and the fact that the program’s presenter did not refute his thesis.

