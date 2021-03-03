Hitler forces “Amazon” to change its logo!

The e-commerce giant “Amazon” was forced to change the new logo for its smart phone application due to the similarities between it and the German Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

The company abandoned its old logo, which shows the familiar symbol of a shopping cart, and created a new logo in the form of an “Amazon” box with a piece of blue tape with a jagged edge on top.

But the tape with the distinctive arrow of Amazon, to some shoppers, looked similar to Hitler’s face, which caused their “discomfort”, and caused a similar organized campaign on social networking sites, according to “Sky News”.

The company has already responded to user feedback, changing the shape of the blue stripe so that it is straight and folded on one side, rather than jagged edges.

“Amazon is always exploring new ways to delight customers,” a company spokesperson said. We have designed the new icon to stimulate anticipation, excitement and excitement when customers begin their shopping journey on their phones. ”

It should be noted that Amazon did not explicitly announce that it had changed the logo due to the similarities between it and Hitler, but confirmed that it had replaced it “based on customer feedback.”