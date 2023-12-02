Munich wants Hitler’s Discobolus, Sangiuliano says no

The director of the National Roman Museum in Munich, Stéphan Verger, sent a letter to his colleague Florian S. Knauß, director of the Glyptothek of Munich, i.e. the State Collections of Antiquities and the famous Bavarian marble collection founded by Louis I of Bavaria in 1815. What is the content? Corriere della Sera explains it: “Verger asks to get back the eighteenth-century marble base of the Discobolus, found in 1781 on the Esquiline, forcibly sold by the Roman prince Lancellotti, who was the owner, to Nazi Germany in 1938 at the behest of Benito Mussolini and the Foreign Minister Gian Galeazzo Ciano”.

According to what Corriere della Sera says, “Adolf Hitler was struck by the statue during his visit to Rome in May 1938: it had already been the emblem of Nazi aesthetics for some time”. And “the statue was paid 5 million lire and delivered by Hitler to the Munich museum as a gift to the German people. It remained there until 16 November 1948 when the plenipotentiary minister Rodolfo Siviero managed to include it in the long list of illegally transported works of art in Nazi Germany”.

Now Germany wants it back, but Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano always replies in the Corriere: “They have to pass over my corpse… The work must absolutely remain in Italy because it is the nation’s heritage. I hope the eighteenth-century base is returned to us. I think that the Federal Minister of Culture, Claudia Roth, knows nothing about this story. And I am sure that the collaboration between Germany and Italy, already excellent in many fields, will improve even in the future in the cultural field as well.”

Culture: Sangiuliano, in order to attack me they become Hitlerites…

“In Italy we are at such a level of political controversy that on social media there is someone who, in order to attack a minister of the Meloni government, is on Hitler’s side. We have come to this, that they are pro-Hitlerian in order to attack a centre-right government”. The Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, was interviewed during the day of the newspaper Il Riformista, underway in Naples, thus returning to the case of Discobolus Lancellotti. “The discus thrower was, in my opinion, fraudulently acquired by Hitler – he adds – who paid, but the family was forced to give up. Then it ended up in Germany and then, fortunately, the Americans in 1948 together with other assets l ‘they brought it back to Italy. Now an obscure museum director from Bavaria, who I don’t know, is asking for the return of the discus thrower. I said they will have to go over my corpse.”

