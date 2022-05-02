The remarks by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov caused outrage in Israel and other countries and came just five days after Holocaust Remembrance Day, Yom Hashoah, one of the most solemn dates on the Israeli calendar.

It could be the biggest friction in relations between Israel and Russia since the start of the war in Ukraine on February 24. The Israeli government lashed out at Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov after he claimed that Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins.

Israel called Lavrov’s claims “an unforgivable falsehood” and the Israeli Foreign Ministry demanded an apology from Moscow.

The Russian foreign minister’s statements that have caused outrage in the Jewish Executive were given during an interview on an Italian television program last Sunday, May 1. Lavrov was asked why Russia was talking about “denazifying” Ukraine knowing that Ukraine’s own president, Volodymyr Zelensky, is Jewish.

“So what if Zelensky is Jewish? The fact does not deny the Nazi elements in Ukraine (…) When they ask ‘what kind of nazification is this if we are Jews’, well, I think that Hitler also had Jewish origins, so it does not mean anything, “Lavrov replied to the Rete channel 4, through an Italian interpreter.

“For a long time we have heard Jewish scholars say that the biggest anti-Semites are the Jews themselves,” he added.

Several Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, have repeatedly argued that the war in Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special military operation,” is aimed at “demilitarizing” and “denazifying” Ukraine, a former Soviet republic that today is led by leaders with Western approaches.

Outrage in the international community

Israel’s Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, was one of the first to react to the Russian Foreign Minister’s statements, assuring that the Holocaust should not be used as a “political tool.”

“These lies are intended to accuse the Jews themselves of the most horrible crimes in history that were committed against them,” the Israeli prime minister said in a statement.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid called Lavrov’s words “the lowest level of racism.”

Lapid, whose grandfather died in the Holocaust, also rejected the assertions made by the Russian foreign minister that pro-Nazi elements have influence in the Ukrainian government and army.

“Ukrainians are not Nazis. Only Nazis were Nazis and only they dealt with the systematic destruction of the Jewish people,” Lapid said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine was quick to condemn Lavrov’s words, calling them “appalling comments” that are also “offensive to President Zelensky, Israel, Ukraine and all Jews,” the Ukrainian Defense Minister said in his Twitter account. Twitter.

FM Lavrov could not help hiding the deeply-rooted antisemitism of the Russian elites. His heinous remarks about him are offensive to President @ZelenskyyUa, Ukraine, Israel, and the Jewish people. More broadly, they demonstrate that today’s Russia is full of hatred towards other nations. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) May 2, 2022



From Italy, where the interview that today puts the Russian foreign minister in the eye of the hurricane took place, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said that Lavrov’s comments were “false” and “obscene.”

Draghi told local media that Italy, unlike Russia, allows freedom of expression and that is why he had allowed Lavrov to give his opinions in Sunday’s interview “even when they were false and aberrant.”

“They are ridiculous and unacceptable”, was what Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said about the situation, “what the Russian Foreign Minister has just said is incredible” added the Canadian ‘premier’ from Windsor, Ontario.

And a German government spokesman said the idea that Hitler had Jewish heritage was simply “absurd propaganda.”

strained relationships

Although Israel has repeatedly expressed its support for Ukraine following the Russian invasion, it initially avoided direct criticism of Moscow and decided not to apply formal sanctions to Russian oligarchs for fear of complicating relations with Russia, a country that wields power in the neighboring Syria.

However, since the war in Ukraine began on February 24, relations between Moscow and Tel Aviv have been increasingly tense.

FILE – Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speak during their meeting in Sochi, Russia, on October 22, 2021. © Evgeny Biyatov, Sputnik, Kremlin / AP

Although according to the government Israel has not recently sent weapons to Ukraine, it has provided protective equipment to the troops of that country and last month the Israeli foreign minister accused Russia of committing war crimes with its invasion of Ukraine, accusations that several world leaders have done against the Kremlin and that even allowed an investigation to be launched by the International Criminal Court to prosecute the individuals responsible.

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has been annoyed at not having a strong position on the part of Israel and at the end of March, before the members of the Israeli Parliament, he asked Tel Aviv to “make a decision” in favor of Ukraine and requested a supply of weapons “urgently”.

With Reuters, AFP and AP