The various candidates

Over the last few months, the rumors about the possible entry of a new team on the starting grid starting from the next seasons have become more and more insistent. In addition to Andrettiwho seems to be the candidate to have taken this path with the greatest decision, there have also been rumors about three other realities, all with different histories and objectives: in addition to the Asian Pantherawhich appears to be the one most in difficulty in creating a new project, the other most discussed name is that of Formula Equal, a team created by the former CEO of BAR, Craig Pollock, which would provide for 50% of the staff to be made up of women and the remainder of men. To make this project more plausible, in addition to the original idea, there would also be substantial funding from Saudi Arabia, on which the British manager did not want to express himself with precision.

The plan ahead of schedule

These are two of the three companies mentioned, with the third which at first seemed the least suitable for an entry into F1, and which instead is concretely increasing a good probability of entering through the main door: Hitech GP. Contrary to the other potential teams, the team already exists and is based in Silverstone, but participates in the two major preparatory championships of the Circus: Formula 2 and Formula 3. As reported by racingnews365.comthe project is so advanced that some wind tunnel tests are already underway in the former factory Mercedesalso located at Silverstone, and which is currently employed by the Mercedes Applied Science advanced engineering division.

The new ally

All this would portend an ever stronger relationship between Hitech GP and Mercedes, with the latter which could therefore focus on its new partner as the B team of the Brackley house instead of theAston Martin. The relationship between the team principal Toto Wolff and Lawrence Strollowner of the English team, would in fact have tightened up, so much so that aerodynamic developments on the 2022-2023 models would have begun in Hitech, useful for being able to present the first phase of its candidacy by 30 June 2023. In this way, the team would have the concrete bases to be able to advance its definitive request for its debut in 2026already making use of high-profile technicians who would operate at bicesterin a site currently under construction and where other engineers could also be hired.

The funding?

However, the basic problem is linked to financing: not so much for the possibility of making agreements with large entrepreneurs, but for the previous relationships between David Oakescurrent team principal and shareholder of the team, e Dmitry Mazepin. The Russian oligarch, father of the former Haas driver Nikita, would in fact have severed relations with Hitech GP following the invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions inflicted on Russia, which is why the FIA ​​is cautious in accepting the candidacy of this future and potential F1 team.