The Catholic University San Antonio de Murcia (UCAM) offers you the opportunity to join the exciting Santander HiTech Talent Program scholarship program.

Are you ready to boost your professional career and immerse yourself in the world of startups? This is your chance to shine at UCAM and get an enriching experience!

A Program Designed for Ambitious Students

This scholarship program is especially designed for undergraduate and postgraduate students enrolled in UCAM during the 2023-2024 academic year. Its main objective is to encourage the active participation of students in the business and technological field, giving them the opportunity to carry out internships in one of the startups located in the UCAM High Technology Hub.

Requirements for Undergraduate and Postgraduate Students

If you are a graduate student, you must meet the following requirements:

-Be enrolled in one of the undergraduate studies taught by UCAM in the 2023-2024 academic year.

-Having completed at least 50% of the credits of the degree at the time of making the application.

-Be a citizen of any member country of the European Union.

-Not have a contractual employment relationship or service provision with any entity related to your area of ​​training.

-Not be enjoying other aids or similar scholarships.

-Not having been a beneficiary of this program in the previous call.

-For postgraduate students, the requirements are similar, but they must be enrolled in one of the postgraduate studies taught by UCAM in the same academic period.

A Unique and Paid Experience

Those selected in this program will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the exciting innovative environment of startups for a period of 3 months. In addition, they will receive a financial amount of €900 as part of the scholarship, which will allow them to cover expenses and fully enjoy this enriching experience.

During this period, students will acquire practical knowledge, develop professional skills and establish valuable contacts in the business world. This unique opportunity will provide them with the solid foundation they need to boost your professional career and stand out in the field of technology.

Sign up and give First Step towards a Promising Professional Career and discover the perfect environment for grow as an entrepreneur and put your skills into practice in the fascinating world of startups.