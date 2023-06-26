Not just Alpines

Today is a day of big announcements: not only did Alpine sell 24% of its shares to a group of various investorsbut something similar also concerned the English team Hitech GPborn in 2015 at Silverstone e active for several years in the main preparatory categories for the Circus: F2, F3 and even the British Formula 4 championship. In fact, through an official press release, Hitech announced that it had sold 25% of its group to Kazakh businessman Vladimir Kim. The 62-year-old entrepreneur in 2022 was ranked by Forbes as the richest person in Kazakhstan for the fifth consecutive year, with assets estimated at around $5 billion.

Investments from Kazakhstan

Kim built his fortune by exploiting Kazakhstan’s natural resource sector and describes himself as a huge motorsport enthusiast. However, the sale of a quarter of the control of the team is not the most relevant news announced by Hitech today. In fact, after 20 months of preparatory work, the British team has formalized his application to participate in the 2026 Formula 1 world championship. The idea of ​​Hitech entering the top category of motorsport it had already been around for three monthsbut the official communication of the application to register for the championship arrived today.

🚨 NEWS: Kazakh businessman Vladimir Kim

agrees to acquire shareholding in Hitech Global Holdings Hitech Grand Prix has agreed the sale of a 25% interest in the group to Kazakh businessman and motorsport enthusiast Vladimir Kim. Read more on our website: https://t.co/Nj0KJTchq2 pic.twitter.com/CUYsLIsUWf — Hitech Pulse-Eight (@HitechGP) June 26, 2023

Growing ambition

Hitech currently ranks overall six teams in the major motorsport championships leading up to F1. A Massive effort involving over 150 people at team headquarters, at Silverstone. Hitech therefore joins ad Andretti and al Panthera Team Asia in the race to role of 11th Circus team. 2026 will be a year of great revolution for sport, with theadvent of the new power units which have already piqued the interest of several motorsport giants.

Revolution 2026

The most important entrance will obviously be that of theAudi, which will set up its own official team by acquiring the Hinwil headquarters from Sauber. The engines instead the house of the Four Rings will make them directly in Germany. It will join the new F1 – at least nominally – too Ford, which has already announced the partnership with Red Bull. Honda will eventually join forces with the Aston Martin team. The one launched by Hitech is instead a completely different kind of challengewhich however testifies to theinterest also of private stables towards’huge expansion which is experiencing the queen category of motorsport in recent years. The news could also be very interesting for the Italian colors: among the drivers under contract with Hitech in the various categories there is in fact also our Gabriele Minicurrently fourth in the standings in the F3 championship.