The British team currently racing in the minor Formulas has announced that it has applied to enter. The decision following the entry into the shareholding of the Kazakh businessman Vladimir Kim

British team Hitech has formally submitted an application to join the 2026 F1 starting grid, following the signing of a major new investment deal. The Silverstone-based outfit, which currently races in F2, F3 and F4, today announced that parent company Hitech Global Holdings Limited has sold a 25% stake to Kazakh businessman Vladimir Kim, who deals in mining , banking and aviation.

sponsorships — Kim’s companies had sponsored Kazakh athletes, including boxing champions Gennadiy Golovkin and Serik Sapiyev, as well as top-level tennis players, but the Hitech deal is the first “foray” into international motor racing. Speaking on the deal, Kim said: “Motorsport is a long-standing personal interest and I am delighted to enter into a partnership with an organization that has been successful in so many categories and has such ambitions for its future.” See also Porsche: The future in Formula E will depend on entering F1

the other questions — Hitech CEO Oliver Oakes added: “I am delighted to welcome Vladimir Kim to the Hitech group. We have found many synergies during our discussions and I know his support will be invaluable as we seek to build Hitech’s success”. The FIA ​​is currently considering offers from a number of parties interested in joining the grid, including Andretti, who has partnered with Cadillac, and former Bar boss Craig Pollock who has revealed plans for the “Formula Equal”, a team made up of 50% male and 50% female personnel.