Hitachi Vantara recently announced the availability of a new AI Discovery service for the Hitachi iQ platform, designed to help businesses prepare for Artificial Intelligence (AI). Hitachi iQ offering includes NVIDIA DGX BasePOD certificationwhich meets the highest standards of performance and reliability.

A recent Enterprise Strategy Group survey found that 97% of companies consider GenAI one of their top five priorities. However, despite the enthusiasmthe survey also highlighted that Less than half (44%) of companies have well-defined and comprehensive GenAI policies in place and, more significantly, just over a third (37%) believe their data infrastructure and ecosystem are adequately prepared. for the implementation of GenAI solutions.

Hitachi Vantara, supports customers in creating a strategic roadmap for a successful implementation of Artificial Intelligence.

“The NVIDIA DGX BasePOD certification indicates that this solution has not only met NVIDIA’s rigorous reliability and performance standards, but also represents a significant upgrade to handle the high bandwidth and speed required by today’s networks.”, said Octavian Tanase, chief product officer of Hitachi Vantara. “Hitachi iQ is capable of handling the most demanding AI workloads, ensuring our customers enjoy smooth, high-speed AI operations that are always at the forefront.“.

AI Discovery is a new service designed to support identifying the most significant AI use cases, evaluating data readiness, determining ROI and creating a strategic roadmap for effective AI implementation. Clients can choose from a variety of AI consulting services, ranging from Discovery, a program that can last as little as three weeks, to Advisory & Jumpstart, which can last up to 12 weeks and includes technology assessment, proof of concept definition, production planning, and everything needed to support companies after the initial implementation phase.

“AI solutions require a combination of tools, technologies, platforms and frameworks that facilitate model development, deployment and management.” said Jeb Horton, Senior Vice President of Global Services at Hitachi Vantara. “By combining the expertise of Hitachi Vantara and Hitachi Group partners, such as GlobalLogic, with the Hitachi iQ solutions portfolio, the company provides a unique combination of infrastructure and services to offer the market customized, industry-specific tools.”

Tony Paikeday, Senior Director of DGX Systems at NVIDIA, added: “Companies across all industries are looking to build the right AI platform to help them turn their data into intelligence. The combination of solutions based on the NVIDIA DGX platform and software with Hitachi Vantara’s expertise in AI discovery and planning will help provide customers with the foundation to enhance their generative AI capabilities.”

For more details on Hitachi iQ and the new AI Discovery service, please visit the official website Hitachi Vantara.