Final market hours decisive. And Turin brings home another signing. The grenade club – after Ilic from Verona – also gave Juric the defender Andreaw Gravillon, 24 years old. Signed from Reims and with a past in Ligue 1 also in Lorient, Gravillon has had a lot of Italian pasts: in 2014, in fact, he had joined the youth sector of Inter. He also played for Benevento, Pescara and Ascoli before moving to France. He also boasts 4 appearances for the Guadeloupe national team. He arrives on loan with the option to buy outright.