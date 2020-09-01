Mikhail Saakashvili returns to Georgian politics. The fugitive president announced in a special video message that he was leaving Ukraine for his homeland. The politician expects that his party will receive a majority in the parliamentary elections in October, he himself is preparing to take the post of head of the Georgian government. Tbilisi, however, reminds that Saakashvili is on the wanted list. “He will be detained at the border and sent to prison,” warns Justice Minister Tea Tsulukiani. Izvestia understood how events might develop.

A true returnee

Mikheil Saakashvili returns to Georgia. He announced this in social networks. Interestingly, the politician posted two different publications. One is in Ukrainian, for users from Ukraine, where he now chairs the Reform Executive Committee. In this address, Saakashvili says that he will always have two houses – Georgia and Ukraine. He promises to “help both peoples.” That is, he spoke rather restrainedly.

But in Georgian, his words sounded sharper. “During these seven years there was not a single day when I was not interested in the news of Georgia. I know for sure that the period of my presidency was not in vain, much has been preserved and is still functioning. But at the same time, I understand that we can live much better. Every Georgian can live richer, and we will succeed. I’m coming back!” – wrote the politician.

Minister of Justice of Georgia Tea Tsulukiani Photo: facebook.com/Ministry of Justice of Georgia

He also added a video to the post. The background in the video is untouched nature, the rising sun and the virtual flag of Georgia fluttering behind the back of the ex-president. Saakashvili speaks calmly and smoothly. He admits that he made mistakes as president. He claims that after seven years of waiting and long deliberation, he now knows exactly how to serve his country. Observers note that in the video Saakashvili appears in an unusual way – he appears restrained and soft, not explosive and impulsive.

In Georgia, however, Saakashvili’s decision did not cause delight. The country’s justice minister, Tea Tsulukiani, recalled that the former president was wanted. “ He will be detained at the border and sent to prison. The sentences handed down against him by several instances have entered into force. He can double-check them when he is in jail. “, Tsulukiani warned.

Dream of elections

Parliamentary elections will be held in Georgia on October 31. Voting will be especially important: the country is completing its transition to a parliamentary form of government. The deputies will finally receive additional powers, and the prime minister will become the de facto leader of the state.

According to opinion polls, the ruling party “Georgian Dream” of the oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili may gain a third of the votes. The popularity of Mikhail Saakashvili’s United National Movement (UNM) is slightly lower. The barrier for political parties is only 1%. This will guarantee a multi-party system for the future parliament. In order to form a government, the winner will have to enlist the support of minor factions anyway.

Bidzina Ivanishvili, chairman and founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party in Georgia Photo: RIA Novosti / Alexander Imedashvili

“Georgian Dream” may win the third consecutive victory in the parliamentary elections. The unification, however, faces a number of difficulties. Analysts call one of them new electoral system … Previously, citizens of the country elected approximately equal numbers of deputies on party lists and in single-mandate constituencies. Now the 150-seat legislature will have only 30 single-mandate deputies and 120 members of parliament elected by proportional system. If earlier “Georgian Dream” could get votes from regional deputies, now it needs to convincingly win in the competition between parties.

Another problem is voter fatigue … The party has failed to fulfill a number of promises, including failing to improve relations with Russia. Every step and every decision of the “Georgian Dream” was thoroughly checked and controlled by international organizations. And the warming climate in Georgian-Russian relations did not suit either the opposition or the Western curators. As a result, in foreign policy, the country continued the tone set by Saakashvili and his associates. The final chord was the riots in Tbilisi in the summer of 2019, after which Russian airlines stopped flying to Georgia.

Protesters outside the Georgian Parliament building in Tbilisi, June 2019 Photo: Izvestia / Zurab Javakhadze

One more problem – difficult economic situation of the country … The republic has adopted strict quarantine measures to avoid the outbreak of the coronavirus. But these same measures led to the shutdown of many companies and enterprises. The hardest blow fell on the tourism industry, which brought the country $ 3 billion a year ago with a total GDP of $ 15 billion. This summer, the tourist season fell through , only in August some airlines renewed regular international flights. But one can only dream of the former tourist flow. It is believed that the republic will return to the indicators of 2019 in 2022.

There is such a party

In such conditions, the chances of success for the “United National Movement” of Mikhail Saakashvili increase. The party is already seriously talking about intention nominate a former president for prime minister … This was stated, in particular, by the former Minister of Education Khatia Dekanoidze. “The return of Mikheil Saakashvili to Georgia is inevitable, it does not need my confirmation. I don’t know the exact date, but even if I knew, I wouldn’t say it publicly, ”she stressed.

The current chairman of the faction, Roman Gotsiridze, also announced his readiness to nominate Saakashvili for the post of prime minister. According to him, the issue was considered at a meeting of the political council two weeks ago. “We discussed it, but without him we could not make a decision. There is a legal side to this: he is an official in the government of Ukraine. And we held consultations on how long he should have been in Ukraine. And the last statement of Mikhail Saakashvili made it easier for us to answer this question. It is logical that he will be a candidate for prime minister, ”Gotsiridze said.

Roman Gotsiridze, Chairman of the National Movement Faction in the Parliament of Georgia Photo: parlament.ge

Experts, however, perceive the plans of the Georgian opposition ambiguously. So, political scientist Gia Nodia calls the situation paradoxical. “Saakashvili has a high anti-rating. If he wants Ivanishvili to lose, then it is better for him to observe the election campaign from the sidelines. It is even better if he officially announces that he is not applying for any position in Georgia, ”the expert notes. He adds that such a position will not prevent Saakashvili or any of his close associates from leading the government after the elections.

Independent Georgian expert Demur Giorkhelidze in an interview with Izvestia says that the fugitive politician will not be able to return to Georgia without the assistance of the country’s current authorities. “ Former friends of Saakashvili from among Western leaders left the stage, lost their former strength and influence … A tough political process is going on in the USA and Europe, they have no time for the Georgian battles. Therefore, without the support of the current authorities, a fugitive politician will not be able to return to his homeland, ”Giorkhelidze emphasizes.

Mikhail Saakashvili at one of the polling stations on the day of elections to the parliament of the republic, October 1, 2012 Photo: TASS / Sergey Karpov

At the same time, in Ukraine they admit that Saakashvili will not go anywhere. Advisor to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Mikhail Podolyak suggested that the politician’s statement was aimed at the domestic Ukrainian audience. “Mikhail Nikolozovich is very emotional, reacts to many things sharply. He worries about the effectiveness of his own work, about the corporate reputation of the National Council of Reforms. He makes bright statements, but I would not dramatize the situation. He will still work here “, – says Podolyak.