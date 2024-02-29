Hit the food aid line | Colombia suspends arms purchases from Israel, Macron demands an immediate ceasefire

Israeli soldiers allegedly opened fire on Palestinians seeking relief supplies and food from trucks. According to the Israeli Prime Minister's Office, the vast majority of people were trampled or left under the trucks while trying to get relief supplies by force.

Colombia suspend arms purchases from Israel after Israeli soldiers opened fire Palestinians in northern Gaza seeking relief supplies and food from trucks. The president of Colombia tells about it Gustavo Petro messaging service in X.

by the Health Ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza by there would be 112 dead and more than 700 injured. It is currently difficult to independently confirm the information coming from Gaza.

Petro described what happened as genocide.

Israel is one of Colombia's main arms suppliers. Colombia's security forces have been battling drug cartels, right-wing paramilitary groups and left-wing guerrillas for decades.

Several the media reported on Thursday that Israeli forces shot people waiting for food aid near Gaza City.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) by soldiers opened fire as Gazans threatened the troops overseeing the distribution of its aid supplies.

The IDF also says that Palestinians had already been injured in the crowd in the past.

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu according to the office, the vast majority of people were trampled or left under the trucks while trying to get relief supplies by force.

Other France and Spain, for example, have condemned what happened. Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares wrote the message service in Xthat the death of Palestinian civilians waiting for food is unacceptable.

According to Albares, what happened underlines the need for an immediate ceasefire in the area.

Also the president of France Emmanuel Macron calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

“I strongly condemn these shootings,” Macron wrote on Friday in X demanding respect for international law.

“The situation in Gaza is horrible. All civilian populations must be protected. A cease-fire is urgently needed in Gaza to guarantee aid deliveries.”

After the attack, Turkey considered that the case was “yet another crime against humanity”.

“Israel has committed yet another crime against humanity,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced, according to news agencies.

Also the Secretary General of the UN António Guterres has condemned Thursday's events, describing himself as shocked. According to Guterres, there should be an independent investigation into the events.

responsible for EU external relations Josep Borrell wrote in X that “depriving people of food seriously violates international law” and demanded unhindered access to Gaza for aid transports.

President of the United States Joe Biden according to the United States is investigating “competing versions” of what happened in the food aid queue on Thursday.