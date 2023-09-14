Norberto ‘N’, alias ‘Socialitos’, was arrested in Edomex accused of being a financial operator for the Beltrán Leyva cartel in Monterrey, Nuevo León

On the afternoon of this Wednesday, September 13, the arrest of Norberto ‘N’, alias ‘Socialitos’, in Atizapán de Zaragoza, State of Mexico (Edomex), alleged operator of the Beltrán Leyva cartel.

The ‘Socialitos’, who would be an operator financial of the Beltrán Leyva family in northwest Mexico, has an extradition request from the United States (USA) government for their alleged activities related to drug trafficking.

The arrest was carried out in the vicinity of the golf club of the aforementioned municipality.

The arrest was made after a joint operation between elements of the Federal Ministerial Police, the National Anti-Kidnapping Coordination and the Secretary of the Navy (Semar).

Norberto 'N' is accused of being responsible for money laundering and organized crime for the cartel that was once led by the brothers Arturo, Héctor, Alfredo and Carlos Beltrán Leyva.

The detainee is accused of directing five companies that were used to launder money generated by the criminal organization through illicit activities.

The Norberto ‘N’ operations would be mainly focused on San Pedro Garza García and Monterrey, in Nuevo León, The same ones that according to the Mexican authorities would have laundered more than one billion pesos.

The cartel began its dismantling around 2009, when one of its main leaders, Arturo Beltrán Leyva, ‘El Barbas’, was shot dead in the middle of an operation led by the Mexican government.