The popular British singer George Ezra (29) is coming to ‘the Qube’ by Qmusic. On August 5, he gives an intimate performance for 200 listeners.

Kai Merckx announced this this morning in the morning show on the channel. With the number Budapest The Brit broke through internationally in 2014 at the age of 20. Since then he regularly stormed the charts, his biggest success to date was the song shotgunwhich landed at number one in the Top 40.

More recently also knew Anyone for you (Tiger Lily) and green green grass reach the top 10 of the major charts. In March 2023, Ezra will be in Ziggo Dome, but this year Qmusic listeners will already have the chance to see him.

The Qube is an intimate performance where listeners get the chance to experience a world-class artist up close. Among others, Robbie Williams, The Script, Dua Lipa and John Legend preceded George Ezra in previous editions of the Qube. The last edition was that of Ed Sheeran, who performed at the Qube for the second time.

Listeners have a chance to be there through August 5 by calling whenever they hear a song from George Ezra. At the first win moment at Kai, more than a thousand messages from listeners have already been received, according to the channel.

