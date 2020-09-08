“By no means” had there been this or that, one “went looking for” the answer to a giant downside – be it when it comes to diet, health or on a regular basis life. The guarantees of the founders are sometimes massive within the Vox present “Die Höhle der Löwen”, the viewer tends to consider what they’re telling, supposedly substantiating and selling all of the flowery descriptions. As a result of plenty of what’s proven within the present is offered out instantly and there’s nice demand.

However do the merchandise actually preserve what’s promised within the sensible take a look at? What does a more in-depth have a look at the elements and composition reveal? And have you ever discovered one or the opposite “invention” on the Web for a very long time – and that less expensive?

To reply these questions, we subjected essentially the most attention-grabbing merchandise of the present season to the sensible take a look at within the video (see above). Even those that did not get an funding in the long run. See within the video:

Flapgrip (from episode 1) from 0:30

Hit accomplice tennis wall from 02:20

Nail colours by Gitti (from episode 1) from 04:10

Write pilot from 06:30

Bruxane grinding splint from 08:07

Vly milk from 10:20

Take a look at of the merchandise from episode 1 for studying:

HitPartner – transportable tennis wall

How a lot does it price? 399 euros

Is that an actual innovation? In Corona occasions, tennis partitions have change into extra fashionable: Even Roger Federer educated on the wall within the first lockdown part – and tennis followers all around the world constructed up coaching alternatives at residence.

Some gadgets exist already that work with so-called “rebound” networks; HitPartner has perfected this precept, for instance with an improved edge for bouncing off the ball. Each ball performed is cushioned by the HitPartner in such a means that it bounces again to the participant with a slight time delay – so it’s best to have time to carry out the hanging method correctly.

Our take a look at consequence: The tennis wall may be arrange by two tall individuals in round 20 minutes. However you do want area – a bigger meadow or terrace ought to be obtainable. The machine is just not appropriate for balconies or residing rooms. Let’s get to the gaming expertise: At first look, it feels unfamiliar to hit a tarpaulin, you do not even dare to “pull it via” correctly. The primary serves additionally failed. However observe makes good: the HitPartner web site recommends exercising for ten minutes a day.

Extra info at hitpartner.eu.

Writing pilot – studying to put in writing booklet for kids

How a lot does it price? 9.99 euros.

Is that an actual innovation? The research guide is meant to assist youngsters study to put in writing extra simply. The numbers, letters and phrases are stamped into the booklet: With the pencil equipped, the kid can merely run alongside the grooves, there isn’t any nice hazard of slipping. The consequence ought to inspire – and the longer the kid practices, the shallower the grooves change into. Till the shape is internalized. The idea is new, however actually reminds a few of writing stencils from their very own childhood.

Our take a look at consequence: Derya Saygili, a former instructor in Taunusstein, got here up with the Rillen concept. As a result of the booklets weren’t solely developed by educators such as you, but in addition by college students, there’s a lot to counsel that the educational technique can inspire and present success.

Extra info at www.schreibathlet.de.

Bruxane 2Go – dental splint in opposition to bruxism

How a lot does it price? 49.99 euros for the splint, which it’s best to put on for a most of two months

Is that an actual innovation? The splint is meant to assist in opposition to grinding tooth at evening. What’s new is the concept of ​​equipping the anti-crunch rail with hum sensors. If the jaw cramps, there’s a buzzing sound – this biofeedback unconsciously informs the wearer of the crunch. As well as, the Bruxane2go is a relatively cheap different to the professionally tailored dental splint, which you’ll be able to no less than briefly use.

Our take a look at consequence: The dealing with is self-explanatory, and anybody who wore free braces as an adolescent shortly will get used to the splint of their mouth. Within the take a look at part, nonetheless, the Bruxane2go was all the time mendacity subsequent to the pillow within the morning – so it should have fallen out at evening or been taken out of the mouth unconsciously. An actual enchancment particularly within the unwanted effects attributable to grinding tooth – neck ache and headache – is tough to evaluate. The “studying” impact can finest be noticed whereas studying in mattress within the night: when the vibration attracts consideration to the truth that you will have unconsciously utterly cramped your jaw on the notably thrilling a part of the novel.

Extra info at www.bruxane.de.

Vly – plant milk constructed from pea protein

How a lot does it price? The “Löwen Deal” at the moment gives six liters of plant milk for 12.99 euros.

Is that an actual innovation? There are many milk substitutes on the market, from oat milk to rice milk. The concept of ​​making milk from the proteins of the yellow break up pea is new.

Our take a look at consequence: The product is aimed toward individuals who need to stay extra sustainably. Vly is made in North Rhine-Westphalia, the peas come from northern France – and their carbon footprint is definitely higher than that of basic cow’s milk. Vly additionally advertises its protein content material. Within the case of the unsweetened variant of the plant milk, that is 5.2 grams per 100 milliliters. For comparability: 100 milliliters of milk include solely 3.4 grams of protein. However that may hardly be an argument for health followers. Merchandise reminiscent of whey protein powder can lastly give you 80 grams of protein for 100 grams of powder. Vly cannot sustain with that.

The style of Vly is kind of impartial within the unsweetened model, however there’s a surprisingly bitter aftertaste. You hardly discover it within the sweetened model. As a result of it additionally comprises rice, this Vly selection may be very paying homage to rice milk.

Extra info at www.vlyfoods.com.

