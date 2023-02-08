Mauro Glorioso hit on the head by a bicycle: the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office arrested the 5 alleged perpetrators. It’s a baby gang

There is an important update on the case related to Mauro Glorious, the Sicilian boy who on January 21 was hit on the head by an electric bicycle launched by the Murazzi of Turin. The prosecutor has issued the detentions for five boys, all very young, probably responsible for the fact. The work of the investigators was important and the testimonies of those present were also important.

It was late in the evening between Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd January. Mauro, a student from Palermo, away from Turin, had gone out for an evening with his friends. They were all filming outside The Beach, one of the many nightclubs located in the area Murazziright on the left bank of the river Po which crosses the Piedmontese capital.

Suddenly, one electric bicycle of a well-known bike sharing company fell from a height and hit the 23-year-old straight on the head, knocking him unconscious to the ground.

The intervention of the rescuers was timely, but immediately the conditions di Mauro had appeared very serious.

The student has since been hospitalized in a state of induced coma and fought with all his strength to survive. Fortunately, just in recent days he woke up and his condition appears to be stable. His life is out of danger, but his prognosis remains confidential and he is still hospitalized in intensive care.

Stop the alleged attackers of Mauro Glorioso

In parallel with the medical treatment in the hospital for Mauro Glorioso, a real one also began manhunt by the investigators to trace those responsible for this senseless and potentially lethal act.

The Carabinieri have listened to some witnesses who were there that evening and, at the same time, analyzed the cameras video surveillance of the whole area. More than 120 image recording systems analyzed.

This massive work eventually resulted in a hoped result. In recent days, in fact, the police they stopped 5 boysall very young, held responsible for launching the bicycle.

These are two boys who are barely of age and three are even minors, already known to the authorities and part of one baby gang accused of other crimes.

After having launched, for no reason, the electric bicycle, the five boys would have vanish into thin air, getting on public transport and returning to their neighborhood of residence. The charge for them is complicity in attempted murder.