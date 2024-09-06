Federica Giallonardi, the 46-year-old woman who was hit on the evening of September 2nd between Via delle Vigne and Via di Generosa, in the Jerseylost her life. After two days of agony and numerous attempts by doctors to keep her alive, the woman did not make it due to the serious injuries sustained in the crash and died at the San Camillo hospital.

Tragedy in Magliana. During the evening of September 2, 2024, at around 9:30 pm, Federica Giallonardi suffered a serious investment which caused her serious injuries. The person responsible for the incident is a man driving a Citroën C1 who stopped to help the victim.

It was timelyrescue intervention who immediately transported the woman to the San Camillo hospital. However, the doctors tried everything to keep the young woman alive but she did not make it. In fact, there was nothing that could be done for Federica Giallonardi who is dead after two days of agony at theSan Camillo Hospital.

Tragedy in Magliana: the reconstruction of the road accident and the investigations

There cause of death are the serious injuries reported on the body. Currently we do not know the dynamics of the accident. The investigations they are the local police officers of the XII Monteverde group. As regards the reconstruction of the traffic accident, it is still unclear whether the woman was crossing on the crosswalk and the person responsible did not slow down.

Furthermore, we are not even given to know the speed which the car was proceeding. In any case, following the fatal crash, the man was subjected to alcohol and drug tests which tested negative. The remains risk for those responsible for a complaint for road homicide.