Let no one raise the bells on the fly, but in a Dakar that smells like a final farewell for the competition depending on which motor gossip is heard, Carlos Sainz Cenamor wants to leave his mark from the first moment. This is demonstrated by his victory in the first stage of the Dakar, in which he was able to demonstrate the technical superiority of his Audi RS Q e-Tron E2.

With a spectacular final rush in the last third of the day, he managed to beat Sebastien Loeb, with the Bahrain Raid Xtreme, by 23 seconds at the finish line, and his teammate Mattias Ekstrom by 47. Small differences, but that allow Sainz to face the second stage this Monday with guarantees that, at least, he can be in the fight at the top. Nothing has gone wrong so far and that’s the best news, along with the more than seven minutes that he endorsed Nasser Al-Attiyah, who, as almost always, decided to wait for other people’s mistakes and problems before attacking himself.

It was not a comfortable day for Sainz, however. He started the stage with a puncture in the first part of the stage, although he was able to save it without major problems. Worse was what happened to his teammate Peterhansel, who lost much more time because he punctured not once but twice and ran out of initial spare wheels. Monsieur Dakar has shown on too many occasions that this is ‘pecata minuta’.

Sainz achieved a victory that, in addition, he was able to dedicate to his loved ones live. Carlos Jr., his girlfriend and the family matriarch, Reyes, were present and went to various areas of the stage to see him. Starting 2023 with a victory, in full force and with his own is great news for him.

In motorcycles the winner will not repeat



Sam Sunderland will not be able to repeat the success of 2022 because he left when he had barely passed the 50-kilometre stage. The Briton went very well, until he ran into a stone that made him lose control of his GasGas and he fell to the ground. He suffered a broken shoulder blade and a minor concussion, and although he did not become unconscious, he was immediately evacuated to a Riyadh hospital for tests. It is one of the great initial theatrical blows of this raid, since he was one of the fittest pilots of this edition.

The victory on two wheels went to Ricky Brabec, who left Kevin Benavides and Mason Klein behind by just 44 seconds, leaving Joan Barreda out of the podium, who suffered a one-minute penalty. The Valencian is still in the ointment, and that is the most relevant.

The ‘Angels of the Dakar’, penalized for being ecological!



Beyond the sporting results of this first stage, the Dakar 2023 already has its first controversial regulations. The victims were the members of the KH7 Epsilon Team, the truck belonging to the Spaniards Jordi Juvanteny, José Luis Criado and Jordi Ballbé, who were excluded from the raid for practical purposes due to their decision to use hydrogen as fuel.

The objective of sustainability is the challenge that all championships have as a challenge in the future, but only if it is done at their own pace. Thus, those responsible for the Spanish team found themselves in an unprecedented situation to the point that they had to contaminate more to continue in the race. «The day before yesterday, December 30, and after multiple number changes, the organization contacted the team to notify them that they were out of the FIA ​​T5 category and had to compete within the framework of a newly minted division: the Challenge New Energy. The organization granted, yes, an alternative to Juvanteny, Criado and Ballbé to be able to return to the T5 division: renounce hydrogen and opt for traditional diesel ». They opted for a mixed decision: start the race with a mixture of hydrogen and diesel. which for practical purposes is to sink them. This decision forces them to start 15 minutes later than the last competitor of each day.

But beyond this, it is also a problem for the rest of the competitors. This truck was known as ‘the angels of the desert’, since they acted as an assistance truck and help in the event of an accident, mechanical problem or breakdown. Now, the FIA ​​has warned them that they will not be able to help them under penalty of total exclusion for those who receive help or for themselves. The truck will continue in the race (for now), even if it is out of competition.