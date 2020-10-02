Jorge Valdano said it on Thursday during the broadcast of the draw for the Champions League group stage: “This year Madrid are not favorites to win the Champions.” And no one put their hands on their heads. The reality, unfortunately for Spanish football, is that. This is how the main bookmakers mark it, which do not see any LaLiga club (Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Atlético Madrid and Sevilla) among the three favorites to lift the European Cup on May 29 in Istanbul. Bayern Munich, Liverpool, and Manchester City have a better chance of raising the Orejona according to bettors.

In the 21st century, the power of the LaLiga teams in the highest continental competition, and especially of its two greats, Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​has allowed both Real Madrid and Barça players to have always been among the three candidates, according to the information provided by Betfair to this newspaper. In fact, between 2009 and 2018 the two had appeared at the same time on that podium where they only left a hole for other applicants. The trend was broken with the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.

This season, Madrid’s victory in the Champions is paid at 11 euros per euro wagered (the same as the final victory of PSG), being the Spanish team that pays the best. Barcelona’s fee is 15 euros. Both occupy the fifth and sixth places, respectively, among the favorites for the title. Atlético and Sevilla are far behind in the ranking: the rojiblancos are paid at 23 euros per euro bet and the Sevilla players at 61.

Bayern, current champions of the Champions League, and Guardiola’s City, with a fee of 5.50 euros, are the two clear favorites to the Champions League, while Liverpool’s triumph, third in contention, is paid at 6.50 euros per euro wagered.