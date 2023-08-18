Friday, August 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hit Movies | Barbie already broke the mark of half a million viewers in Finland, and that is rare

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 18, 2023
in World Europe
0
Hit Movies | Barbie already broke the mark of half a million viewers in Finland, and that is rare

The Barbie movie remains popular. In the past week, it was still the most popular movie in cinemas.

A barbie doll built around Barbie-film continues its winning run in cinemas. The film has already had more than half a million viewers in Finland, according to ticket sales statistics published on Friday.

Greta Gerwig the film he directed has been in theaters for four weeks and in total it has collected 504,000 ticket buyers. An additional 64,000 viewers accumulated during the past week of the show.

Half crossing the million audience mark is rare in cinemas. In the last ten years, only a dozen films have gained similar popularity.

Two years ago, the Bond movie was watched by more than half a million viewers No Time to Die and before that, the same boundary was crossed by an animated film Frozen 2which was completed in 2019.

#Hit #Movies #Barbie #broke #mark #million #viewers #Finland #rare

See also  Hockey The longest consecutive match in the NHL broke out last night - the closest threatener is so serious with his tube that he only played one substitution in March
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
It became known about the condition of the hospitalized PSG goalkeeper

It became known about the condition of the hospitalized PSG goalkeeper

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result