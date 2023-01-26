In testimony, the 23-year-old said she was raped by the player in the bathroom of a nightclub in Barcelona.

The 23-year-old, who accuses the player Daniel Alves, 39, of rape, explained during a statement to the authorities in Barcelona (Spain) who was attacked by the Brazilian while locked in the bathroom of the Sutton nightclub, on the night of December 30 last year. According to the report, Alves hit him in the face before closing The sexual violence.

According to the young woman, the athlete also prevented her from leaving the place, ordering her to leave only after him.

the spanish newspapers El Periódico and The Vanguard had access to different excerpts from the young woman’s testimony.

According to El Periódico, the young woman stated that Daniel motioned for her to approach a door, which she said she believed to be a VIP area. However, upon arriving, she realized she was in the bathroom, and shortly thereafter, the player locked them in place.

Still according to the report, the victim would have told Daniel that he wanted to leave, but he replied that she could not leave the place. Afterwards, the player he would have pulled the young woman’s dress and made her sit on his lap. “He grabbed me by the back of the neck, I don’t know if also by the hair, and threw me to the ground. I hurt my knee.”

In sequencethe Brazilian would have forced the young woman to perform oral sex. “I resisted, but he was much stronger than me”. Afterwards, he allegedly started hitting her. “He was hitting me in the face for a while, I felt like I was drowning, not because he was squeezing me, but because of the anguish I was feeling”he declared.

After the sexual act, while the player was getting dressed, she tried to open the door, but would have been prevented by the Brazilian. “He walked away and started to get dressed, so I got up too and turned to open the door, but he said to me, ‘you’re not leaving here, I’ll leave first’”detailed.

In the narrative, the manager of the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona, ​​Robert Massanet, confirmed that Daniel Alves saw the victim crying. According to Massanet, when Alves was leaving the club, he passed by the person in charge of the establishment, who at the time was trying to calm the young woman, who reported having been raped by the Brazilian in the bathroom.

Already according to The Vanguard, after spending 16 minutes in the bathroom with Daniel Alves, the young woman called her cousin to leave the club as soon as possible.

The two took their belongings and, on the way out, a nightclub employee, with whom the young woman would have played when arriving at the scene, noticed that she was crying. She then told about the violence to the man, who led her back inside the club again.

Afterwards, the man put the young woman in touch with the manager, who called the police. At that moment, according to the newspaper, Daniel Alves passed close to the young woman and the manager.

As per the El Periódicoa camera attached to a police uniform caught the young woman crying while still inside the club, in addition to showing her giving her first depositions to the agents.

At the time, she said she felt “embarrassed” and “guilty” for agreeing to enter the reserved space where the player was.

According to the newspaper, the camera images ensure the victim’s report. Unlike Daniel Alves, the young woman has not changed her version since December 30th.

Last week, the Justice of Spain, determined the preventive detention of the football player, without the right to bail. Daniel was arrested on Friday (20.jan.2023), after giving testimony about the case.