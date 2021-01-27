English football is one of the most competitive in the world. And this Wednesday at Old Trafford, the triumph of Sheffield United 2-1 over Manchester United is another example. A hit in the Premier League, because the latter beat the former, who now gave up the lead and was left in the hands of their neighbor, Manchester City. And because Sheffield just added its second win in the tournament after 20 games (2 draws and 16 losses).

With City’s 5-0 win at West Bromwich on Tuesday, United were forced to add to their leadership status. And what seemed like a procedure at home and before the bottom of the tournament, ended up being a nightmare for those led by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who put his eleven of gala with De Gea; Maguire, Pogba, Matic, Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford and Martial (Edinson Cavani also entered).

The visit took an advantage in the first half with a good header from Kean bryan, at 23 minutes. The defender scored for the first time in his career in the Premier League. Then to defend and try to take advantage of a counter. The Sheffield closed near his area and he waited for the minutes to burn out. So he came to rest, 1-0 up. Undeterred.

Kean Bryan (29) wins with a header to open the scoring in favor of Sheffield United. (AFP)

But in addition, Manchester United came out determined in search of the tie. But he lacked game and ideas to break the defensive bolt of his rival, which was clinging to the advantage. But at 19, Harry Maguire headed a corner from the left and made it 1-1. Now yes, with the tie, the logic indicated that an unappealable comeback was coming from the premises.

Maguire’s goal for the partial 1-1. (AFP)

However, 10 minutes later, Sheffield United wove a series of passes down the right, into the area and faced with a static defense Oliver Burke He took a right hand that deflected into central Axel Tuanzebe, dislodged De Gea, the ball hit the crossbar and went for 2-1. Another blow, another surprise. And now no one would take the three points away from the visit. The United thing was pure nervousness, reproaches and worried faces until the end. The shameful defeat had been consummated and now City went to the front in the table, with one game less.

Oliver Burke receives the affection of his teammates after scoring 2-1 at Old Trafford. (AFP)

The other team that could not climb to the top was the Leicester who drew 1-1 away from Everton. Then, those of Guardiola were on top with 41 points, Manchester United is now the guard with 40 and those led by Brendan Rodgers, third with 39.

In other results of the day, Burnley beat Aston Villa 3-2 at home and Chelsea, with the debut as manager of the German Thomas Tuchel, drew goalless at Stamford Bridge against Wolverhampton.