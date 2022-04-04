It’s not the movie you want in your head, especially because it repeats itself endlessly. You wish it had gone unseen, that you’d never started it and watched it three or four times. Say calmly: studied.

And now I’ve translated my fascination like this: The blow Will Smith dealt to Oscars host Chris Rock is actually Zelensky’s blow that was intended for Putin. Had the man in the military green T-shirt lashed out at the Russian president like that, people would have felt a deep sense of satisfaction, at least the western part of the world.

But it was a Hollywood affair, an example of macho behaviour, in which the wife and wife served as collateral to justify their own aggression. The woman’s name is Jada Pinkett Smith, she is an actress herself and it is questionable whether she felt that her honor was being saved.

My being drawn so unstoppably to that clip was certainly related to an attempted escape; away from the ongoing war news and horrors.

But that still sounds too noble. You also look at another man as a man, an anachronistic and at the same time supersonic version of yourself: that insanely controlled walk of Smith, in that ridiculously sharp-cut suit, head slightly lowered, and then that swipe from nowhere, no warning, no threat, but immediately that stallion, so fast, as if he never arrived.

Rarely will an actor have acted so lifelike.

I hope all men manage to rein in the Will Smith in themselves, but I also think many men dream of a hidden Smith lurking inside them, hiding behind the door of their middle-class upbringing and their publicly professed aversion to cockiness.

While we can imagine Volodymyr Zelensky as an action hero without any sense of guilt. Zelensky is also an actor, he also knows his audience and, moreover, this man is faced with a matter of life and death. He now also looks like this, he has discarded his three-piece, put away the tie and as a viewer you have the idea that you can smell the sweat from his shirt through your TV screen.

The hero of TV and stage has descended into the real world, he has the big right on his side and must defend himself against the straight-faced enemy.

Our Mark and Wopke can learn something from that. If that becomes necessary, things will go very badly for the Netherlands.

For now we are looking at a western: Go Zelensky, hit him hard†

Stephan Sanders writes a column here every Monday.