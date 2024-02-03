More than ten people died after the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a bakery in Lisichansk LPR

On the evening of February 3, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked a bakery in Lysichansk, killing at least eight people, this was reported by the Minister of Health of the Lugansk People's Republic Natalia Pashchenko.

The LPR military commandant's office clarified that the death toll had increased to nine. They noted that about 40 people could be under the rubble. Later, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that 11 local residents were killed.

According to operational data, as a result of the shelling of the Lisichansk bakery, eight people were killed and ten were injured of varying degrees of severity. Natalia Pashchenko Minister of Health of the LPR

The head of the Republic's Ministry of Health clarified that rescuers also found ten more people under the rubble, including those who died. Three more ambulances were sent to Lisichansk from the Lugansk Republican Clinical Hospital to transport the victims.

Employees of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations rescued six people from the rubble

In the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia reportedthat employees recovered six people from the rubble, as well as the bodies of five dead.

Due to shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Lysichansk, a two-story bakery building collapsed and civilians were injured. Search and rescue operations are underway at the site of the building collapse See also Half an hour of terror on the set, the hostages speak: “I was on my knees and I was afraid of being shot” Russian Emergency Situations Ministry

Fire and rescue units are working on the spot, examining and clearing the rubble using special equipment. The department emphasized that the main efforts are aimed at searching and rescuing people.

Four people were hospitalized, one in serious condition

Doctors provided assistance on the spot to three victims of the bakery shelling, four people were hospitalized, the statement said. Telegram– channel of the Russian Ministry of Health.

According to the Lugansk Republican Center for Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine, four victims were hospitalized, three of them in moderate condition, one in serious condition. Another victim is being evacuated Ministry of Health of Russia

The department clarified that seven mobile ambulance teams from different cities of the LPR are working on the spot, and a reinforced team from the Lugansk Republican Clinical Hospital, consisting of a surgeon, an anesthesiologist and a traumatologist, has been sent to Lisichansk.

The Federal Center for Disaster Medicine of the Russian Ministry of Health coordinates the provision of medical care to victims, including the use of telemedicine technologies.

Minister of Health of the LPR Natalia Pashchenko reportedthat the doctors performed two operations, one of the wounded was then transported to Lugansk in serious condition. Three more people will be sent there for treatment in the near future.

The strike on the bakery in Lisichansk was allegedly carried out from the HIMARS MLRS

A spokesman for Russia's Investigative Committee said the strike on the bakery in Lisichansk was allegedly carried out by a HIMARS multiple launch rocket system supplied by the Ukrainian military from the West.

According to a department official, military investigators recorded crimes committed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces against civilians.

The head of the LPR keeps the situation under personal control

The head of the LPR, Leonid Pasechnik, said that he keeps the situation under personal control. Employees of the Lisichansk administration and representatives of the military commandant’s office are working on site.

Our enemies, having no success at the front, once again struck a blow against the civilian population of the Lugansk People's Republic. Knowing that on the weekend residents of Lisichansk came to the bakery where bread was baked, they opened fire on the building Leonid Pasechnik head of the LPR

Pasechnik stressed that all victims will be provided with maximum assistance.

The LPR government called the attack on Lisichansk a terrorist attack

First Deputy Prime Minister of the LPR Yuri Govtvin left to the scene of the incident. He said that clearing the rubble would continue throughout the night.

The official noted that employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations provide all necessary assistance, their main task is to save people.

Day off, Saturday. After a working week, residents of the city of Lisichansk came to the cafe to relax with their family. And at this moment – another terrorist attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces Yuri Govtvin First Deputy Chairman of the Government of the LPR

The Minister of Construction and Housing and Communal Services of Russia Irek Fayzullin expressed condolences to the families and friends of those killed in Lisichansk, his words are quoted in Telegram-LPR government channel.

I express words of support and deepest condolences to everyone who lost relatives and friends in the tragedy that occurred today in Lisichansk. This is a brutal crime – an act of incredible inhumanity of the enemy Irek Faizullin Minister of Construction and Housing and Communal Services of Russia

January 21 Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted strike on the market in Donetsk, this was one of the heaviest attacks on the city since the start of the special military operation. 27 civilians were killed in the attack.