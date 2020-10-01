Obama, during his visit to Havana in March 2016 as president of the United States. Dennis Rivera / AP

Air Force 1 had just landed in Havana when Barack Obama released on Twitter: “What the hell, Cuba?” It was March 20, 2016, and with that street greeting —which on the island is equivalent to saying “how are you doing, friend, how is it?” – the former president of the United States began his historic trip to the country that since the triumph of the Fidel Castro’s revolution was Washington’s bogeyman. To get to this seemingly impossible moment, a prison spy exchange had to take place first …