Manchester United start the league season in the worst possible way, with a home defeat. Ten Hag will need quite a bit of time to adjust to this team. Having a clear game idea is ideal, but trying to apply it without having players for it is a catastrophe.
The Red Devils without Cristiano Ronaldo on the field they were not up to the game. The Dutchman came out without El Bicho as a starter after the latest controversies they have had in recent days. Let’s remember that the Portuguese left Old Trafford in the last friendly match against Rayo Vallecano when the break came. All this only influences this team for the worse. Cristiano has to play in any squad. He is a leader, a competitive player, who contributes goals, who provides energy, who connects with the public, that is, everything we saw from him when he entered the field of play 52 minutes into the game.
Brigthon took advantage of two punctual defensive errors by United and put two goals on the scoreboard in ten minutes. After the break, the locals tried to pull an epic to turn the duel around, but Robert Sánchez avoided the comeback. The sensations that this team leaves are of having good players individually, but not collectively. The signing of Lisandro Martínez has given the team a quality plus, but it is still not known what his final position will be. McTomminay left a good feeling but Fred was not up to the shock, he did not know how to read what the different situations of the game required. It would not be unusual to end up seeing Varane and Maguire as a pair of center backs and McTomminay with Lisandro in a double pivot. That added to the players that Ten Hag has in the attack point can make this team triumph.
