The heartbreaking story of Alexa Bartell, the 20-year-old girl who died after a rock hit her car

A truly heartbreaking episode occurred last Wednesday, April 26, in the state of Colorado. Unfortunately a girl called Alexa Bartel died aged 20 after someone threw a rock at his car on his way home from work.

A friend of hers, who was on the phone with her at the time, arrived at the scene later never heard his voice again and was faced with the heartbreaking scene.

It was there 10.45 pm on Wednesday 26 April. Alexa was driving her car and was driving home after hers workshift. He lived in the state of Colorado.

They were talking about the usual things and so far, for both it seemed to be one evening like the others. The young woman was talking to her about what had happened to her that day.

When suddenly, her friend no longer heard her voice. She tried to call her several times, but never having received a response, he decided to to locate his phone.

Once she got there, she did heartbreaking discovery. Unfortunately, the girl was already lifeless after a boulder he hit her car, leaving her no way out. She asked for the prompt intervention of the police.

The investigation into the death of Alexa Bartell

The agents, given the seriousness of this accident, which appears to be wrapped up in mysterythey soon intervened and obviously, they started all the investigations of the case.

They decided to offer one $17,000 reward to those who help them find the culprit. For them a person, which at the moment has not yet an identitythrew that boulder off the overpass, thinking it was a game.

Alexa’s family and everyone who knew her, are now in mourning given the heartbreaking loss suffered. They just hope they can figure out who committed a such an evil and serious gesture. There will be more updates on this episode.