By Alessandro Diviggiano and Ryan Woo and Winni Zhou

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Funeral cars lined the entrance to a designated crematorium for the Covid-19 dead in the Chinese capital on Saturday, as staff at dozens of funeral homes across the city were busier than usual, days after China roll back rigid restrictions against the pandemic.

The spread of the Omicron variant has hit services such as restaurants and package delivery in recent days in Beijing. Funeral homes and crematoria in the city of 22 million people were also struggling to keep up with demand, with more workers and drivers testing positive for the coronavirus and missing for medical reasons.

China has yet to officially report Covid-19 deaths since Dec. 7, when the country abruptly ended key elements of its Covid-zero policy championed by President Xi Jinping following unprecedented public outcry against the protocol.

A US think tank this week said the country could see an explosion in cases and more than a million people could die from Covid in 2023. A sharp spike in deaths would test authorities’ attempts to wean China off frequent testing, lockdowns and strong travel restrictions.

On Saturday, a Reuters journalist saw about 30 hearses parked at the entrance leading to a funeral home at Dongjiao, a crematorium in Beijing designated for Covid-19 victims. Three of the many chimneys smoked continuously.

A few meters from the crematorium, in a funeral home, a Reuters journalist saw about 20 yellow bags with bodies on the floor. Reuters was unable to establish at first whether the deaths were due to Covid-19.

The car park security operator and the owner of a shop in the funeral home building, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters the death toll was above average for this period and at a higher level than before the majority suspension. of the limitations of the pandemic on December 7.

Sick workers have also affected staff active at nearly a dozen Beijing funeral homes.

The last time China’s health authority reported deaths from Covid-19 was on December 3. The last fatality reported by the Chinese capital was on November 23.

However, respected Chinese outlet Caixin reported on Friday that two senior journalists from the state-owned press had died after contracting Covid-19 in Beijing, among the first deaths to come to public attention since China scrapped its Covid-zero policies.

But the National Health Commission has published that there has been no change in the official Covid-19 death count of 5,235 since the pandemic emerged in Wuhan province in 2019.

Since lifting restrictions earlier this month, China has told its 1.4 billion people to stay home if they have symptoms, with cities across the country bracing for their first waves of infections.

If the strict containment policies had been lifted earlier, as on January 3 of this year, 250,000 people in China would have died, Chinese epidemiologist Wu Zunyon said on Saturday.

As of Dec. 5, the proportion of patients with serious or critical cases of Covid-19 had fallen by 0.18% of reported cases, Wu said, from 3.32% last year and 16.47% in 2020.

This shows that the death rate from the disease in China is gradually falling, he said, without giving details.