A 54-year-old Italian man was hit around 7:00 PM yesterday by a Volkswagen Passat on Via Belmonte in Sabina, in the Casal Monastero area. The first aid provided by the driver of the car, a 67-year-old Italian man who later tested negative to routine tests, was in vain. Local Police officers from the IV Tiburtino Group, on site for the surveys, are now engaged in investigations to clarify the dynamics.