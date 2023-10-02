Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml

Split

Why the woman had to die is “currently unclear”; her husband is said to have first hit her and their toddler with a car and then kicked her.

Duisburg – It has once again been tragically shown that the greatest threat to one’s own physical integrity does not come from strangers – it is often lurking in the immediate vicinity of family and friends. On Sunday (October 1st), a 25-year-old man in Duisburg is said to have hit his wife and their child with a car. When the 19-year-old was lying injured on the ground, her husband kicked her. While the young mother later died in the hospital, the child is still fighting for his life.

Woman dies after attack: Her own husband is said to have hit and kicked her

The attack that cost the young woman her life was said to have been a targeted attack, according to a police report. The woman died of her serious injuries in hospital on Monday morning, the Duisburg police and public prosecutor said. The child, a 17-month-old boy, remains in mortal danger.

In Duisburg, a man attacked his own wife, who died in the incident. Their child is also fighting for life in the hospital. (Symbolic image) © Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa

The woman’s husband and the child’s father, a 25-year-old Serb, were behind the wheel of the car at the time of the crime. According to police, witnesses reported that after the man hit the woman and child, he got out and beat the woman. Eyewitnesses held him until the police arrived. The crime probably took place near the home of the family living in Duisburg.

Attack against wife and child – Commission investigates man

The 25-year-old was arrested and a murder squad has started investigating. The suspect is scheduled to be brought before a judge on Monday (October 2). The public prosecutor’s office accuses him of murder and attempted murder. The man has not yet commented on the allegations. The 19-year-old’s body is scheduled for an autopsy on Monday.

“The exact motive is currently unclear,” the authorities said. “However, initial interviews with witnesses indicate that relationship disputes could have led to the crime.” There is said to have been an argument between the couple on the street before the attack. The investigators are now looking for witnesses who can provide further information about the crime and the couple’s relationship. Domestic violence cases increased last year; In around 80 percent of cases, the victims are women.

In some cases the violence is even carried out in public, as was recently the case in Munich, where a video of a beating caused a stir. (kiba/dpa)