Drama in Rome, Laura Pessina hit by an SUV while she was on holiday: her husband in serious condition

A very serious accident occurred on Tuesday 17 October in the city of Rome. Unfortunately a 58 year old woman, called Laura Pessina she died a few hours after arriving in the hospital. Her husband, however, is still in serious condition.

The toll of road victims this new year has further worsened. Officers are currently working to reconstruct the exact location dynamics of what happened.

According to information released by local media, the events occurred around 1pm on Tuesday 17 October. Precisely in via del Marcellus Theaterin the historic center, between the Altare della Patria and the Jewish Ghetto, in the city of Rome.

The woman was actually from Milanbut together with her husband they had gone to the capital for a short visit vacation. In fact they happened to be walking through the streets of the city.

The two were trying to cross the road at a pedestrian crossing. The first car came straight away stop to let them pass. However, the one behind, she instead tried to overcome and overwhelmed them.

Driving this sand-colored Mercedes SUV was a man 78 year old Italian man. He immediately stopped to provide all the necessary assistance and they asked for timely assistance intervention of health workers.

The death of Laura Pessina after the accident

The doctors arranged for both spouses to be urgently transported to the hospital San Giovanni Addolarata. From here they immediately started all the activities care of the case, with the hope of being able to save them.

However, on Wednesday 18 October, the woman breathed her last last breath. He was unable to survive the serious trauma he suffered in the serious accident. They could only see his death.

Local police officers are currently working tirelessly to reconstruct the exact location dynamics. The man driving the SUV was instead subjected to all routine checks, but the possibility that he could be registered on the register of suspects for the crime of traffic crime.