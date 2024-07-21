Mark Rutiglio he was involved in an accident while trying to clean up the extinguishing of a fire in the forest. The fire prevailed and therefore caused the death of this 50-year-old man who had always been enrolled in the forestry of his country.

Here’s what happened to him.

Mario Rutiglio tries to put out the fire but is killed by it

Mark Rutiglio he was an employee from Arifor the Regional Agency for Irrigation and Forestry Activities. The man had decided to go to a piece of land in the Brindisi area where precisely the fire fighters they were trying to put out a fire.

The forest ranger’s goal was to help rescuers in clearing the fire, but something went wrong. While everyone was doing their part, in fact, the trunk of a tree would have fallen, overwhelming him instantly.

As far as we know, the man was standing on these logs to make the firefighters’ work easier, but unfortunately something went wrong. The firefighters immediately rushed to the scene. rescue and the police, but unfortunately there was nothing more that could be done for him.

What happened to Mario?

As mentioned earlier, Mario Rutiglio’s job was to help the firefighters put out the fire that was spreading through the woods. The area between Ceglie Messapica and Ostuni It is often targeted by fires that develop due to the high temperatures summer temperatures.

The forest ranger then rushed to offer his support to the police and firefighters who were already fighting the flames. Perhaps the man had not foreseen how the trunk would fall or something had happened. dynamics which was not foreseen. In any case, those who were present on the scene are trying to provide their testimony to reconstruct what happened.