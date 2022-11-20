The 81-year-old woman had gone out for a walk with the dog, when both were run over: investigation into vehicular homicide opened

A very unpleasant episode which will require further investigations and clarifications took place late yesterday afternoon, Saturday 19 November, near Senigallia, in the Marche region. A 81-year-old female she was run over along with her dog. Both lost their lives but her body was found 8 km away from the scene of the collision.

Another dramatic weekend on Italian roads. The number of people who have lost their lives in road accidents in Italy has continued to rise inexorably since the beginning of the year.

The last, dramatic and not entirely clear at the momentoccurred late yesterday afternoon near Senigalliain the province of Ancona, in the Marche region.

The first hypothesis was that the lady, a woman of German descent but resident in Italy for many years now, she was run over while crossing the street with hers doggie.

The lifeless puppy and the lady’s walking stick were found in the presumed crash site, in Marzocca di Senigallia, while the body of the 81-year-old woman was found, following a report from a motorist, about 8km awayin via Podesti in Senigallia.

The law enforcement officers who arrived at the scene therefore thought that after being run over, the woman had been dragged from the vehicle all the way to the place of discovery.

In the following hours, however, a testimony has open to new hypotheses.

What happened to the 81-year-old woman?

In the hours following the accident, the driver of a van stopped would admit to having hit the dog. The man would have categorically ruled out having invested the woman.

The investigators therefore think of another hypothesis, which would see the lady hit by a second vehiclewhile she was trying to rescue the affected puppy.

The hit-and-run driver who ran over and dragged the 81-year-old for 8 km would then be killed given to flightlosing track of him.

The lady’s body is currently in the hospital morgue Turrets of Ancona, available to the authorities for any expert reports.

In the meantime, the prosecutor on duty has been notified, that will open an investigation for vehicular homicide. Further updates coming soon.