At the last minute, in the 96th minute, on the verge of the end, against a team from the German third category, Saarbrücken, Bayern Munich suffered a resounding setback in the German Cup, eliminated 2-1 in the round of 32, in contrast to Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht, who are still ahead.

With a recognizable eleven, with the goalkeeper Manuel Neuerthe central defenders Min Jae or De Ligt (injured in the 25th minute), the full-back Alphonse Davies, the midfielder Kimmich, the attacker Thomas Müller or the winger Leroy Sané, and ahead on the scoreboard in the 16th minute, through Müller with a pass from Kratzig, Bayern came back.

Patrick Sontheimer scored 1-1 on the stroke of half-time; Thomas Tuchel turned to Jamal Musiala, Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry at the time of the duel and Bayern finally fell in the final moments, with Marcel Gaus’ 2-1 in the 96th minute, when extra time seemed the only possible destination for the duel between the most powerful club in Germany and a ‘third team’.

Two seasons ago, Bayern also lost in this round, but against a Bundesliga team, Borussia Moenchengladbach, 5-0 down. The same thing happened in 2020-21, when Holstein Kiel defeated him.

TREMENDOUS! Saarbrucken from the third division just eliminated Bayern Munich with this goal on the hour! 🔥🔥🔥 They beat them 2-1 and left them out of the German Cup. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/JEB6xX3rra — Nahuel Lanzón (@nahuelzn) November 1, 2023

Until the last minute the invincible was not resolved Bayer Leverkusen by Xabi Alonso. The leader of the Bundesliga, winner of nine of the ten matchdays (only Bayern took two points away from them so far with a draw in Munich), suffered until the 85th minute against Sandhausen (2-5), from the third German team, until that Adam Hlozek definitely made the difference with 2-3. Before, goals from Exequiel Palacios (0-1, m. 21), Christoph Ehlich (1-1, m. 50), Jonathan Tah (1-2, m. 52) and Yassin Ben Balla (2-2, m. . 57) had marked equality in the result.

After Hlozek’s 2-3, Bayer Leverkusen already unleashed the rout to 2-5, with a ‘double’ from Amine Adli. Marco Reus solved Borussia Dortmund’s classification. His goal was the only one, the one in the 1-0 victory against Hoffenheim. He achieved it on the brink of half-time to propel his team to the next round and knock down his rival at the Signal Iduna Park, with the complexity of defeating him as a visitor: in the Bundesliga he had a full 15 points away from home.

Eintracht Frankfurt also continued ahead, winning 0-2 against Viktoria Cologne, which they took the lead after a quarter of an hour through Ellyes Skhiri and who they already sentenced in the final moments with the second goal of the duel, scored by Ansgar Knauff.

Freiburg and Mainz eliminated Another surprise was the elimination of Freiburg. Semifinalist one season ago, finalist two years ago, they have not passed the first phase, beaten in their field by Paderborn (1-3). From the 4th minute until the end the Bundesliga 2 team was ahead.

Mainz 05 also said goodbye to a rival in that category, Hertha Berlin, who beat them 3-0. It joins six other representatives of that category in the next phase: Sankt Pauli, Hamburg, Fortuna Dusseldorf and Kaiserlautern, who qualified this Tuesday, and Magdeburg, with a victory on penalties over Holstein Kiel after 2-2 with the one where the first 90 minutes ended and the extra time was 3-3,

On Tuesday, at the same time, three other Bundesliga clubs qualified: Stuttgart, which defeated Unión Berlin; Wolfsburg, who eliminated Leipzig; and Borussia Moenchengladbach.

EFE

More sports news