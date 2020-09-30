On Tuesday, September 29, at the age of 78, the legendary American singer Mac Davis, who wrote music for Elvis Presley, died. About his death it says on the official Country Music Association (CMA) Twitter page.

“We are heartbroken over the passing of legendary singer-songwriter and former CMAawards host Mac Davis. We offer our sincere condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. “, – write the colleagues of the deceased.

Mac Davis was born under the name Morris Mac Davis in 1942 in Lubbock, Texas, USA.

His first major success came in 1972. Then the song Baby Don’t Get Hooked on Me topped all the pop and country charts of the country. The record sold over a million copies, and Davis received an award from the Recording Association of America.

Davis, along with Elvis Presley, created the hits Memories, In the Ghetto, Don’t Cry Daddy and A Little Less Talk.

There is a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame dedicated to Mac Davis.

Recall Elvis Presley’s hit songwriter Jerry Leiber died nine years ago.

