According to a media report, the Federal Ministry of Justice wants to decriminalize hit-and-run accidents without personal injury. As can be seen from the key points of the Ministry led by Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP) available to the editorial network Germany, hit-and-run accidents should in future be classified as an administrative offense instead of a criminal offense if there is property damage but no personal injury. This downgrading "would counteract an undifferentiated criminalization of the person who caused the accident," according to the RND in the ministry paper.

So far, the unauthorized removal of those involved from the scene of an accident can be punished with a fine or imprisonment of up to three years. According to the plans of the Ministry of Justice, this regulation will only apply to accidents involving personal injury in the future.

As soon as there are physically injured people, it is always necessary “to remain at the scene of the accident and to identify yourself as a party involved in the accident,” said the paper, which the ministry sent shortly after Easter with a request for comments to professional associations. This applies “despite the self-accusation associated with the self-report of the accident of an accompanying act that may have been carried out”, such as drunk driving.

Against this background, there are, conversely, “good arguments for refraining from punishing the failure to report the accident in the event of pure property damage,” it said. Because paragraph 142 of the Criminal Code, in which the escape from an accident is regulated, breaks the principle of “impunity for self-benefit”.







Previously, those involved in an accident had to wait a “reasonable amount of time” at the scene of the accident. As an alternative to this, the Ministry of Justice is now bringing the establishment of a reporting obligation and reporting office into play. “It would be conceivable, for example, to report using a standardized online mask, possibly also with images of the scene of the accident and the damage to be uploaded, or a damage report to be attached to the damaged vehicle, which, if carried out properly, would not constitute an action.”